New BLET General Chairman Joins New York & Atlantic Line’s All-Hands-on-Deck Mid-Year Safety Meeting

New York, NY, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The New York & Atlantic Railway (NYA) and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) celebrated a key milestone as newly elected General Chairman Gilman Lang was invited to join NYA employees for the All-Hands-on-Deck Mid-Year Safety Meeting. Emphasizing the critical importance of safety and strong labor-management collaboration, Chairman Lang joined NYA in reinforcing best practices and shared commitment to a safe, professional, and cooperative workplace culture. The session reflects NYA’s ongoing dedication to continuous improvement, skill development, and fostering a culture of safety and collaboration.

“This session demonstrates the strength of our partnership,” said General Chairman Lang. “BLET members at NYA can be confident that their union leadership is working hand-in-hand with the railroad to keep safety, training, and professionalism at the forefront.” His participation reinforced the close alignment between BLET and NYA on ensuring employees are supported with the skills and resources they need to navigate one of the most complex operating environments in the nation.

The event comes on the heels of significant news for BLET members: the ratification of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) effective August 14, 2025 through December 31, 2028. Approved on August 6, the agreement provides immediate wage gains, with an hourly rate increase retroactive to June 1, 2025, and additional wage increases totaling eight percent over the life of the contract. Lang described the agreement as “a fair outcome that delivers real value for our members while providing long-term stability for the railroad.”

Marlon Taylor, President of NYA, emphasized the importance of the session as a signal of shared priorities: “Our relationship with BLET is essential not only to the success of NYA but also to keeping the region’s supply chains safe and efficient. Chairman Lang’s direct involvement shows how our joint commitment to safety strengthens both the workforce and the communities we serve.”

Bruce Lieberman, Executive Vice President and CFO of NYA’s parent company, Anacostia Rail Holdings, added perspective: “This is the second amicable contract negotiation concluded with BLET for Anacostia’s railroads in the past two years. It’s a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration, trust, and a shared dedication to safety.”

Previously, Anacostia’s Pacific Harbor Line reached an early and amicable three-year extension of its agreement with BLET Division 214, well ahead of any deadlines.

NYA was formed in May 1997 to operate freight trains on lines owned by the Long Island Rail Road. NYA serves a diverse customer base, and NYA’s freight trains replace more than 120,000 heavy truck trips that would otherwise be on the roads and highways of metro NYC, reducing transportation emissions by 75%. NYA connects with BRT, CP, CSX, NS, NYNJ, and P&W.