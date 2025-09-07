STBL Creates Buzz with Invite-Only Launch of Next-Gen Stablecoin Protocol

Wichita, Kansas, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — STBL launches its invite-only yield-backed stablecoin protocol that solves DeFi’s core problem: users can now earn yield while maintaining full liquidity. The platform introduces USST, a stablecoin backed by Real World Assets, paired with tradeable YLD NFTs representing yield rights.

The Innovation

Traditional stablecoins offer stability but zero yield. STBL changes this with a three-token system where users deposit RWA collateral (USDY, OUSG, BUIDL) to mint USST stablecoins while receiving YLD NFTs that capture ongoing yield from their deposits.

Key features:

Instant 1:1 redemption anytime

No lockups or hidden fees

Over-collateralized minting

Yield continues accruing via YLD NFTs

Exclusive Access Strategy

STBL launches with invite-only access via codes, creating premium positioning in the $250 billion stablecoin market dominated by zero-yield options like USDT ($155B) and USDC ($60B).

“We’re targeting sophisticated DeFi users who understand that earning yield shouldn’t require sacrificing liquidity,” said [Spokesperson], [Title].

Market Opportunity

STBL enters as stablecoins transition into what industry analysts call the 2025 “earning era” – moving beyond simple price stability to yield generation. The protocol’s RWA backing aligns with institutional demand for tokenized real-world assets.

Technical Specifications

USST : Redeemable stablecoin (1:1 with collateral)

: Redeemable stablecoin (1:1 with collateral) YLD : NFT representing yield rights from collateral

: NFT representing yield rights from collateral Collateral : Tokenized money market RWAs held on-chain

: Tokenized money market RWAs held on-chain Fees : Dynamic model that maintains peg stability

: Dynamic model that maintains peg stability Governance: Fully decentralized protocol

Availability

Invite-only phase begins this week. Broader availability through STBL app and exchanges planned for late 2025. Access codes available at [stbl.com].

About STBL

STBL is a decentralized protocol that reimagines stablecoin functionality by allowing users to maintain liquidity while retaining yield rights. Through its innovative three-token model, STBL addresses fundamental limitations in current stablecoin designs while maintaining the stability and usability that makes stablecoins essential DeFi infrastructure.

The protocol is backed by Real World Assets and designed to be fully decentralized, permissionless, and globally accessible.