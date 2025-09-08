Lucintel Forecasts the Global Solid State Battery Binder Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-08 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global solid state battery binder market looks promising with opportunities in the power battery, consumer battery, and energy storage battery markets. The global solid state battery binder market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high-performance batteries, the rising adoption of solid-state batteries in electric vehicles, and the growing focus on energy storage innovations.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in solid state battery binder market to 2030 by type (SBR binder, NBR binder, CMC binder, and others), application (power battery, consumer battery, and energy storage battery), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, SBR binder is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, energy storage battery is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on solid state battery binder market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

JSR, Zeon, Arkema, Syensqo, IFF, YINDILE MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY, Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology, Hubei Huitian New Materials, Fujian BLUE Ocean & Black STONE Technology, Shenzhen Haodyne Technology are the major suppliers in the solid state battery binder market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Pipette Tip Market

Plunger Lift Market

Polyclonal Antibody Reagent Market

Polystyrene Latex Particle Market

Power Sport Market