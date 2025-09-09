Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market 2030: Regional Dynamics and Opportunities

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Overview

The global allogeneic cell therapy market was valued at USD 255.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and genetic illnesses, which continue to demand advanced therapeutic interventions.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, leading to over 609,000 deaths. Coupled with a globally aging population, this trend highlights an increasing burden of chronic diseases, reinforcing the need for innovative treatments like allogeneic cell therapy to improve patient outcomes.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the allogeneic cell therapy market, slowing down research and development activities. It disrupted various operations, including clinical trials, manufacturing, and logistics, which in turn affected the strength of clinical evidence supporting cell and gene therapies. Consequently, assessing the therapeutic benefits and cost-effectiveness of such treatments became more complex.

However, the pandemic also led to increased recognition of cell therapy as a potential therapeutic option for COVID-19, which may positively influence the market moving forward. For example, in May 2020, Lineage Cell Therapeutics secured USD 5 million in emergency funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine using VAC, their allogeneic dendritic cell therapy.

Growth in Clinical Trials

Growing demand for advanced treatments has led to a substantial increase in cell therapy-related clinical trials. As of April 2021, ClinicalTrials.gov reported 1,358 active cell therapy trials, a 43% increase from 2020, compared to a 24% increase from 2019 to 2020. Notably, CAR-T cell therapy trials surged by 83% during this period.

There is a noticeable transition from autologous to allogeneic approaches in clinical research. Many biotechnology firms are increasingly focusing on allogeneic cell therapy candidates to treat conditions such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. This trend is expected to continue, supported by strong interest from governments, private investors, and research organizations.

R&D Investments and Innovations

The market is also benefiting from increased investment in research and development by both public and private sectors. For instance, in November 2022, CIRM awarded over USD 6 million to Jianhua Yu at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope. This funding supports the development of allogeneic off-the-shelf anti-EGFR CAR NK cells aimed at targeting hypoxia-induced metastatic breast tumors—an approach designed to improve both the safety and efficacy of cancer therapies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 80.42%, driven by its robust healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic illnesses, and strong presence of research institutions and biotechnology companies.

Europe is projected to experience substantial growth from 2023 to 2030, fueled by favorable government policies and rising investments in regenerative medicine.

The hematological disorders segment dominated the market in 2022, with a 58.22% share, due to the growing incidence of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Leading market players are actively developing advanced therapies targeting these conditions.

By therapy type, stem cell therapies led the market in 2022, accounting for 77% of the market share. This is attributed to their widespread application in treating blood cancers and autoimmune disorders.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2022 Market Size : USD 255.6 Million

: USD 255.6 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1.72 Billion

: USD 1.72 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 27.4%

: 27.4% Largest Region in 2022: North America (80.42%)

Competitive Landscape

The allogeneic cell therapy market is highly competitive, with companies employing various strategies to expand their reach and develop innovative products.

In August 2022, Roche and Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. formed a strategic collaboration to develop allogeneic CAR-T therapies for hematologic cancers.

In January 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb and Immatics N.V. expanded their partnership to co-develop multiple off-the-shelf TCR-T and CAR-T programs using Immatics’ ACTallo platform.

Key Market Players:

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center

Cleveland Cord Blood Center

Duke University School of Medicine

New York Blood Center

Clinimmune Labs (University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)

MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc.

Bloodworks Northwest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Tego Science Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD

Biosolution Co., Ltd.

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global allogeneic cell therapy market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 255.6 million in 2022 to USD 1.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27.4%. This growth is being driven by the increasing global burden of chronic diseases, rising interest in regenerative medicine, and growing investment in clinical research. Although the COVID-19 pandemic initially hampered progress, it also accelerated awareness and support for cell-based therapies. With ongoing clinical advancements, strategic collaborations, and substantial funding from both public and private sectors, the market is set to witness robust expansion, particularly in the areas of hematological and stem cell-based therapies.