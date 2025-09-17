Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia Treatment Market 2030: Advancements in Granulocyte Therapy

The global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) treatment market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to decline to USD 1.51 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.48% between 2025 and 2030. This projected decrease is largely influenced by regulatory challenges and pricing pressures in key markets, as governments and healthcare systems increasingly seek cost-effective treatment alternatives.

Despite this anticipated downturn, notable opportunities remain within the CIN treatment sector. The ongoing development of innovative long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs) and next-generation biologics provides promising potential for growth, as these advancements aim to improve treatment effectiveness and patient adherence.

A primary factor fueling the CIN treatment market is the rising global incidence of cancer. Cancer continues to be a leading cause of illness and death worldwide, with millions of new diagnoses each year. For instance, the American Cancer Society projects approximately 1.96 million new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. alone in 2023. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for cancer therapies, diagnostics, and supportive care within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Chemotherapy remains a fundamental component of cancer treatment, often administered alone or alongside surgery, radiation, or targeted therapies.

In response to the growing need for effective CIN management, the pharmaceutical industry has made significant advancements in G-CSFs and supportive care treatments. Leading companies such as Amgen, Mylan, and Coherus BioSciences have introduced biosimilars and novel distribution channels for filgrastim (Neupogen) and pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) to combat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. These biologics promote neutrophil production, thereby lowering the risk of infection and helping patients maintain chemotherapy schedules while improving their quality of life.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America is the largest market for CIN treatments, accounting for 39.27% of revenue in 2024.

The U.S. leads the North American market, driven by robust biopharma investments, early regulatory approvals, and a strong biotechnology sector.

Growth factors dominated the treatment segment with an 87.10% market share in 2024.

Biosimilars were the largest and fastest-growing drug segment, representing 51.34% of revenue.

Parenteral administration led by route of administration, holding a 93.36% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 1.63 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 1.51 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): -0.48%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Players in Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment:

Major companies active in this market include Amgen Inc., Sandoz, Coherus BioSciences, Biocon Biologics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Evive Biotech, and G1 Therapeutics, Inc. These organizations continuously invest in research and development to innovate and improve existing therapies, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Leading Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Sandoz

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Coherus BioSciences

Viatris Inc.

Biocon Biologics Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Evive Biotech

G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Conclusion

Although the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is projected to decline slightly over the forecast period due to regulatory and pricing pressures, ongoing innovation in long-acting G-CSFs and next-generation biologics offers significant potential for future growth. The increasing global cancer burden sustains demand for effective CIN treatments, particularly in North America, where biopharma advancements continue to thrive. Leading companies’ commitment to improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes positions the market to adapt and evolve despite current challenges.