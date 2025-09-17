Australian Cruise Group Launches 2025 Christmas Party Cruises on Sydney Harbour

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia, 2025-09-17 — /EPR Network/ — Australian Cruise Group introduces its 2025 Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney, offering companies, teams and groups a unique way to celebrate the festive season. These seasonal lunch and dinner cruises run from November 14 to December 24 combining the deluxe dining and entertainment set against the beautiful Sydney Harbour.

End-of-year celebrations often come with their own challenges of finding a venue and planning a celebration that feels both festive and memorable. Australian Cruise Group has a fleet of vessels offering tailored cruise packages perfect for staff parties, team celebrations or private holiday functions. Choosing a cruising venue on Sydney Harbour allows hosts to treat their teams to an event that goes beyond the traditional banquet hall or restaurant setting.

These Xmas party cruises on Sydney Harbour are curated to suit groups of all sizes. Companies can opt for a shared cruise experience inclusive of dining and beverages, or they can choose to hire out a private deck on one of the vessels for a private cruising party. Packages are curated to allow organisers to focus on enjoying the event while the Australian Cruise Group team handles the hospitality.

“As more companies look to reward their teams with experiences rather than traditional gatherings, demand for our festive cruises continues to grow,” said a spokesperson for Australian Cruise Group. “Our Christmas cruises in Sydney combine the festive spirit with an unforgettable setting on the harbour, giving guests a celebration they will truly remember.”

Christmas party packages for 2025 include:

All-inclusive dining and beverage options to simplify event planning

Option to hire a private deck host an exclusive end-of-year function

Panoramic views of Sydney Harbour and photo ops set against the Opera House & Harbour Bridge

Early bird booking discounts for groups that secure their seats ahead of the peak season

The company recommends early reservations as prime dates and vessels are expected to be booked quickly. Early bird offers not only help secure availability but also provide organisers with the opportunity to host premium events at greater value.

With more than three decades of experience operating luxury vessels on Sydney Harbour, Australian Cruise Group is known as one of the city’s most trusted cruise operators. Its professional hospitality team, curated menus and high-quality service make the cruises a sought-after option for both corporate and private festive events.

Media contact:

Australian Cruise Group

32 The Promenade,

King Street Wharf,

Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Logo: