U.S. Ventricular Assist Devices Market: The Rise of Implantable Solutions

The U.S. ventricular assist devices (VADs) market was valued at USD 821.77 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2030. The primary drivers of this growth include the rising geriatric population, which is particularly susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and end-stage heart failure. These conditions elevate the risk of organ failures, fostering the increased adoption of VADs.

In 2023, the U.S. accounted for over 35% of the global VAD market. Contributing factors include the region’s strong economic growth, advanced research and development facilities, and a robust presence of medical device manufacturers. Unhealthy lifestyle factors, such as reduced physical activity, poor diet, and tobacco and alcohol use, are also significant contributors to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases, particularly in developed economies like the U.S.

The U.S. holds a significant share of the global obese population, a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. The high incidence of these diseases, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure, is expected to drive treatment rates, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the favorable reimbursement structures in the U.S. help reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients, thus encouraging more widespread adoption of VADs.

The U.S. allocates over 17% of its GDP to healthcare, as reported by the World Bank. This substantial investment ensures the availability of cutting-edge healthcare options. Furthermore, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides coverage for patients with chronic or life-threatening diseases, including VADs. The National Coverage Determination (NCD) process determines the reimbursement for medical devices, enhancing the accessibility of these devices for eligible patients and supporting market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Design: In 2023, the implantable VAD segment led the market, accounting for 71.52% of the revenue. The increasing preference for long-term treatment solutions for patients ineligible for heart transplants is driving this trend. However, challenges like the risk of severe bleeding and infections at the incision site remain.

By Product: Left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 64.63% of the revenue. The growing demand for LVADs, particularly as a bridge to transplantation for patients with end-stage heart failure, is expected to drive this segment. The devices' improved technology, enhanced reliability, and FDA approvals for new devices further bolster their usage, particularly for destination therapy.

By Flow Type: The non-pulsatile or continuous flow segment captured the largest revenue share of 89.81% in 2023. These devices are preferred for their high durability, energy efficiency, smaller size, and longer endurance compared to pulsatile-flow devices, making them more suitable for long-term use.

By Application: The destination therapy segment dominated the market, accounting for nearly 50% of the revenue in 2023. The rising incidence of end-stage heart failure, the scarcity of donor organs, and the increasing patient pool waiting for heart transplants have amplified the demand for VADs.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 821.77 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.84 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 12.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players such as Abbott, Medtronic plc, ABIOMED, Berlin Heart, CardiacAssist, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., ReliantHeart, Inc. (CardioDyme), and Sun Medical Technology Research Corp. are leading the U.S. VAD market. These companies are focused on the development of advanced, innovative products and increasing regulatory approvals, which will drive market expansion. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the resulting demand for VADs will create lucrative opportunities for growth in this sector.

Key Players

Abbott

Berlin Heart

JARVIK HEART, INC.

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd.

Evaheart, Inc.

CorWave SA

Windmill Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

AdjuCor GmbH

ABIOMED

CARMAT

SynCardia Systems, LLC

BiVACOR Inc.

Conclusion

The U.S. VAD market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the aging population, the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, and advances in medical technology. With continued innovation from key industry players and a favorable regulatory environment, the market is set to expand significantly through 2030. The high prevalence of heart failure, combined with improved treatment options and reimbursement support, will ensure that VADs play a critical role in managing end-stage heart failure, offering substantial opportunities for both patients and healthcare providers alike.