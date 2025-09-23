Cryogenic Pump Market 2030: The Future of Electronics Cooling

Cryogenic Pump Market Overview

The global cryogenic pump market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising demand across key industries such as oil & gas, metallurgy, and electronics, where cryogenic pumps are essential for the handling and transportation of low-temperature fluids like LNG, nitrogen, and oxygen.

Additionally, strict environmental regulations promoting emission reduction and energy efficiency are encouraging the use of advanced cryogenic pumping systems. These regulations, along with the increasing adoption of cryogenic pumps in renewable energy applications—particularly in hydrogen production and storage—are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion over the forecast period.

Infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, further supports market demand. Investments in industrial projects, energy infrastructure, and clean energy systems are creating additional opportunities for cryogenic pump manufacturers.

Technological Advancements and Industry Trends

Technological innovation continues to play a vital role in market growth. Advancements in cryogenic pump technologies, including automation and digital monitoring, are improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. The industry is seeing a shift toward high-efficiency pumps designed to optimize energy use.

Moreover, the global LNG trade and a growing focus on clean energy transition are key market drivers. The role of cryogenic pumps in supporting sustainable industrial processes and environmental goals is becoming increasingly important.

The growing use of LNG as a cleaner fuel alternative, expansion in the oil & gas and chemical sectors, and a heightened global focus on sustainability are reinforcing the demand for reliable cryogenic pumping solutions.

Market Expansion Opportunities

Significant opportunities lie in the renewable energy sector, particularly in hydrogen technologies, where cryogenic pumps are essential for production, storage, and distribution. With global investment in hydrogen infrastructure gaining momentum, this segment is expected to open new avenues for growth.

In parallel, continued infrastructure development in emerging markets offers lucrative prospects for manufacturers aiming to expand their global presence.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024 , accounting for 36.0% of total revenue.

led the region in revenue share for the same year. By type , the centrifugal pump segment held the largest revenue share at 61.9% in 2024.

, the segment held the largest revenue share at in 2024. By cryogen type , LNG was the leading segment, representing 29.3% of revenue in 2024.

, was the leading segment, representing of revenue in 2024. By end-use, the oil & gas industry held the largest share, accounting for 18.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.63 Billion

USD 2.63 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.55 Billion

USD 3.55 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.2%

5.2% Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the Cryogenic Pump Market

The cryogenic pump market is shaped by both established multinational players and innovative smaller firms. Leading companies focus on technology development, product reliability, and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Players Include:

Nikkiso Co Ltd – A market leader known for its advanced cryogenic technologies and customer-focused solutions.

Ebara Corporation – Offers a broad range of high-quality cryogenic pumps for applications in oil & gas, chemical, and power sectors.

Flowserve Corporation – A global expert in fluid control technologies, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

Fives Group

Cryostar SAS

Vanzetti Engineering

Cryomec LLC

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ruhrpumpen Group

PBS Group, a. s.

Conclusion

The cryogenic pump market is on a steady growth trajectory, supported by increasing demand across industrial sectors, particularly in energy, electronics, and metallurgy. The market is further bolstered by the global shift toward clean energy, growing investments in LNG and hydrogen infrastructure, and the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices.

With a projected value of USD 3.55 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 5.2%, the industry presents strong growth prospects. Key opportunities lie in emerging economies and the renewable energy space, especially as the world moves toward more efficient, low-emission energy systems.