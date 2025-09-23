North America Agriculture Packaging Market Supply Boosted by Material Advances

The North America agricultural packaging market size was valued at USD 406.4 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 569.46 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. Rising poultry consumption and the expanding horticulture sector across the region are major factors driving demand for agricultural packaging solutions in North America.

The agricultural packaging industry in North America has witnessed notable growth in recent years, primarily due to the increasing demand for poultry products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), per capita poultry consumption in the U.S. rose by 18.39% between 2015 and 2023. This growth is linked to the health benefits associated with poultry and eggs, which are considered a cost-effective protein alternative compared to other animal protein sources. With poultry products requiring safe, reliable packaging to preserve freshness and protect against contaminants, the surge in demand has significantly boosted the adoption of advanced packaging formats.

According to USDA insights, U.S. poultry continues to dominate both domestic and global meat markets, supported by competitive production systems, strong poultry genetics, abundant feed resources, and robust consumer appeal. From 2013 to 2022, broiler chickens represented around 67.0% of total poultry sector sales, while eggs accounted for 22.0% and turkeys for 11.0%. This distribution highlights the critical need for packaging that extends shelf life and ensures product safety. Consequently, the demand for agricultural packaging formats—such as egg trays, containers, and flat trays—continues to rise across the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

By material: Plastics dominated the market with a share of over 64.0% in 2023.

By application: Poultry packaging accounted for the largest revenue share of over 49.0% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 406.4 Million

USD 406.4 Million 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 569.46 Million

USD 569.46 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 5.0%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately fragmented, with a wide presence of regional and international players. Companies are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market presence.

January 2024: StePac, a leading fresh produce packaging company, introduced a sustainable packaging format aimed at extending the shelf life of exotic mushrooms, including oyster, shiitake, lion’s mane, portabella, and sliced white mushrooms.

StePac, a leading fresh produce packaging company, introduced a sustainable packaging format aimed at extending the shelf life of exotic mushrooms, including oyster, shiitake, lion’s mane, portabella, and sliced white mushrooms. June 2023: TekniPlex revealed its plans to establish a new egg carton manufacturing plant in Van Wert, Ohio. The 200,000-square-foot molded fiber facility will create over 100 jobs and integrate advanced specialty fiber technology to produce sustainable egg cartons. Operations are expected to begin in early 2024.

Key Players

Amcor plc

FormTight, Inc.

DS Smith

Mondi

Atlantic Packaging

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

Flexpack

Transcontinental Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Conclusion

The North America agricultural packaging market is set for steady growth, supported by rising poultry consumption, a strong horticulture sector, and evolving consumer preferences for fresh and safe products. With plastics and poultry packaging segments holding dominant shares, and with innovation from leading players, the industry is positioned to expand consistently through 2030.