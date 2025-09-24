Aviation Cyber Security Market: How Top Players Are Investing in R&D

The global aviation cyber security market size was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven by technological advancements, rising cyber threats, and the ongoing push for more secure aviation operations.

Companies in this sector are investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead of emerging threats and comply with evolving regulatory requirements. The adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions is key to safeguarding aviation systems and ensuring operational efficiency.

The increase in global air traffic, fueled by rising passenger numbers and expanding commercial fleets, exposes more systems and data to cyber risks. In 2023, European airport passenger traffic rose 19% from the previous year, reaching nearly 95% of pre-pandemic levels. European airports handled 2.3 billion passengers, just 5.3% below 2019 figures. Growth was driven primarily by international travel within the EU+, with smaller and regional airports outperforming larger hubs, which faced slower recovery due to limited corporate travel and Asian market delays. This growth underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity to protect digital infrastructure and maintain uninterrupted operations.

The deployment of next-generation aircraft, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350, further emphasizes cybersecurity importance. These modern aircraft rely heavily on interconnected digital systems, including advanced avionics and in-flight entertainment, which are vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Protecting these systems is essential for safe and reliable aviation operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share at over 38% in 2023.

By component, the services segment accounted for over 50% of the market in 2023.

By type, the infrastructure protection segment led the market in 2023.

By deployment, the on-premises segment captured the largest share in 2023.

By application, the airlines segment dominated the market in 2023.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 9.24 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.51 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.35%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on product development, partnerships, collaborations, and strategic agreements to strengthen their market positions:

In April 2024, Thales Group announced plans to establish an avionics MRO facility in Gurgaon by March 2025, supporting Indian airlines such as Air India and IndiGo. The company also intends to double its engineering workforce in India within two years to meet growing cybersecurity and aviation solution demands.

In September 2023, Everbridge Inc. launched Everbridge 360, a comprehensive critical event management and public warning platform, consolidating risk intelligence, communications, collaboration, and coordination capabilities into a single interface. The platform enhances operational resilience by improving response times, reducing errors, and streamlining onboarding.

In December 2022, Motorola Types, Inc. acquired Rave Mobile Safety, a cloud-native software platform supporting emergency management for government agencies, businesses, and hospitals.

Key Companies

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

Airbus SE

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The aviation cyber security market is expected to experience robust growth, fueled by increasing air traffic, the digitalization of aircraft systems, and rising cyber threats. Investments in advanced security technologies, integration of next-generation digital platforms, and strategic initiatives by leading market players are critical to ensuring safe, resilient, and reliable aviation operations through 2030.