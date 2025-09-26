Berd & Klauss, PLLC Reacts to U.S. “Gold Card” & Wage-Based H-1B Visa Overhaul

New York, NY, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ —Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a leading immigration law firm in New York City, is closely following the Trump administration’s newly proposed immigration measures. The plan introduces a “Gold Card” investor visa—granting permanent residency in exchange for a $5 million investment—and shifts the H-1B system from a lottery to a wage-based, merit-driven selection process.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has sharply criticized the existing H-1B lottery as a “scam,” advocating for reforms that prioritize higher-paid, high-skill applicants over entry-level workers and international students. The proposed Gold Card would effectively replace the EB-5 program, eliminating job-creation requirements while offering wealthy investors a direct path to green card status.

“With Indian professionals securing more than 70% of H-1B visas, these changes could significantly reshape employer sponsorship strategies,” said Alex Berd, founding partner. Patrick Klauss, co-managing partner, added: “Policy shifts like these underline why businesses and professionals need timely, informed guidance from immigration counsel.”

Key Implications for Immigration Services

Gold Card Visa — $5 million direct investment route to permanent residency without job-creation mandates.

Wage-Based H-1B Selection — Favors higher-paid applicants but may restrict access for entry-level workers and recent graduates.

Impact on Indian Professionals — With the majority of H-1Bs currently awarded to Indian nationals, employers may need to adjust salary structures to remain competitive.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

With offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Berd & Klauss, PLLC handles a wide range of immigration matters, including family visas, employment and investor visas, asylum, deportation defense, and business immigration. The firm represents clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. As immigration policy continues to evolve, Berd & Klauss remains committed to guiding clients through complex reforms and emerging visa pathways. Learn more at berdklauss.com.

