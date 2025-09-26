Berd & Klauss, PLLC Backs New Immigration Reform Proposal Ahead of 2026 Elections

New York, NY, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ —Reputable New York immigration law firm Berd & Klauss, PLLC has endorsed the newly announced Immigration & Border Security Framework from the New Democrat Coalition. Stronger border controls, more visa chances, and more transparent pathways to citizenship and permanent residency are all part of the strategy.

For nearly two decades, Berd & Klauss has helped clients navigate the challenges of U.S. immigration law. The firm believes the proposed framework, focused on both security and opportunity, offers hope for families, workers, and businesses seeking long-term stability in the United States.

“Our mission has always been to defend our clients’ rights and guide them toward their American dream,” said Alex Berd, founding partner. “This proposal feels like progress toward a fairer and more compassionate system.”

Patrick Klauss, co-managing partner, added: “Immigration reform should strike a balance. Hardworking immigrants, employers, and families deserve clarity, and our team stands ready to assist clients with any new visa options or programs that may come out of this initiative.”Berd & Klauss, PLLC provides services in:

Family Immigration — green cards, marriage-based visas, and citizenship.

— green cards, marriage-based visas, and citizenship. Employment Visas — H-1B, L-1, O-1, and investor categories.

— H-1B, L-1, O-1, and investor categories. Green Cards & Citizenship — permanent residency and naturalization.

— permanent residency and naturalization. Asylum & Removal Defense — representation before immigration courts.

— representation before immigration courts. Business Immigration — executive transfers, investors, and multinational workforce support.

With offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the firm is known for its personalized approach and commitment to helping clients through each step of the immigration process.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications. Learn more at berdklauss.com.

