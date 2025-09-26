Over 600 exhibitors and 19,000 guests attend RX Japan’s JFEX, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR Summer 2025

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan successfully wrapped up “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER and JFEX SUMMER held last 9–11 July 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight. The joint events gathered 617 exhibitors and welcomed 19,980 visitors from 55 countries and regions, reconfirming their positions as leading international platforms in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

While the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR has earned recognition as the best venue for sourcing high-quality Japanese food and beverages, JFEX continues to serve as a powerful gateway for international F&B brands aiming to enter the Japanese and Asian markets. The scale and diversity of the events highlighted the global appetite for both Japanese exports and innovative food solutions from abroad.

Global Participation Across 55 Countries/Regions

The Summer editions attracted buyers and professionals from countries such as South Korea, China, Thailand, the United States, Germany, and the UAE—underscoring the global relevance and growing reach of both shows.

Exhibitors from Japan and overseas showcased a wide variety of products tailored for international markets. Attending buyers included importers, wholesalers, supermarket chains, and food service operators.

Clearly Defined Sub-Shows for Targeted Discovery – A Key Feature of JFEX

One of the defining strengths of JFEX is its clear segmentation into specialised sub-shows. This structure helps visitors quickly and efficiently find the product categories most relevant to their business needs:

JFEX FOOD : Processed foods including frozen meals, snacks, tea, coffee, and ingredients

: Processed foods including frozen meals, snacks, tea, coffee, and ingredients JFEX WINE & SPIRITS : Wine, beer, sake, whisky, and spirits

: Wine, beer, sake, whisky, and spirits JFEX PREMIUM : High-end and gourmet items, from meats to delicacies

: High-end and gourmet items, from meats to delicacies JFEX FRESH : Fresh produce, seafood, and livestock

: Fresh produce, seafood, and livestock JFEX NEXT : Plant-based and emerging food tech

: Plant-based and emerging food tech JFEX INBOUND: Japanese souvenirs and food products for inbound markets

Each sub-show also offers opportunities for knowledge-sharing and on-site tastings, greatly enriching the buyer experience and making JFEX uniquely effective for targeted business discovery.

Appointment System Supports Targeted Business Matching

“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER and JFEX SUMMER utilised an Appointment Making Service, which helped streamline interactions between exhibitors and visitors. Through an online portal, visitors could view exhibitor profiles, schedule meetings in advance, and receive instant confirmations.

This system enabled direct engagement with buyers and decision-makers, allowing participants to align their meetings with specific business goals. By securing appointments ahead of time, visitors avoided missed opportunities and ensured a more efficient use of their time at the venue.

Join the Winter Edition – Final Opportunity in 2025

If you missed the summer edition, don’t worry—the Winter Edition of “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and JFEX WINTER will take place from December 3–5, 2025 at Makuhari Messe.

This upcoming edition is your final opportunity this year to:

Discover new products across the full range of food and beverage categories

Connect directly with trusted Japanese and international suppliers

Explore business opportunities and stay ahead of evolving market trends

Visitor Registration Now Open

For visitors keen to discover new products and connect with industry peers, registration is now open at https://bit.ly/JFEXWinter25Register. VIP and VISITOR badges are available, with VIP badges designated for attendees in managerial roles and above.