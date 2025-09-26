Emergency Medical Services Product Market Outlook: Emerging Technologies in EMS

The global emergency medical services product market size was estimated at USD 22.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, which are likely to increase the demand for emergency medical services.

Technological advancements in medical equipment and devices are also expected to contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of accidents and trauma cases worldwide necessitates efficient and rapid emergency medical services, thereby fueling the market expansion. Government initiatives and funding for the development of healthcare infrastructure and services are also expected to propel the growth of this market.

The increasing incidence of trauma injuries, such as traumatic brain injuries, is playing a crucial role in expanding the market and driving the demand for emergency medical equipment. According to the American Association for Surgery Trauma, trauma remains a leading cause of death up to the age of 45. Furthermore, recent CDC reports estimate that there are 561 hospitalizations and 190 deaths related to traumatic brain injury (TBI) each day. These statistics heighten concerns about the disease, thus enabling industry players to provide solutions and increase their market share.

In addition, the rise of digitization and rapid technological advancements across all sectors have also equipped emergency medical service equipment with enhanced features that aid in improving the overall emergency management process. Portable diagnostic devices, such as portable ultrasound devices and point-of-care testing (POCT), have revolutionized the emergency medical treatment process, particularly in cases of trauma and internal injuries. Moreover, advancements in communication systems, such as mobile applications with ECG image features and advanced dispatch systems with real-time navigation, are expected to be in high demand in the coming years. Other technological advancements, such as IoT integration through wearable devices, the use of drones in emergency care, and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), are also playing a pivotal role in shaping the market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 50.25% in 2023.

The U.S. dominated the North American market with a revenue share of 74.8% in 2023.

By product, the life support & emergency resuscitation segment led the market, holding the largest revenue share of 34.4% in 2023.

By end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 22.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 35.7 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.4%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies in the emergency medical services product market include BD, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Cardinal Health, and others. Organizations are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other major companies.

Stryker Corporation is a medical equipment company that offers a vast portfolio of products and services for several healthcare niches, including the EMS product market. The company provides stretcher systems, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and other emergency response solutions that enhance patient care and efficiency for first responders.

is a medical equipment company that offers a vast portfolio of products and services for several healthcare niches, including the EMS product market. The company provides stretcher systems, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and other emergency response solutions that enhance patient care and efficiency for first responders. GE Healthcare is a global medical technology leader providing diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitors, and portable ultrasound systems that are invaluable for EMS caregivers, improving accuracy and patient outcomes in emergency settings.

Key Companies

Stryker

Cardinal Health

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Bound Tree

ICU Medical, Inc.

GE HealthCare

BD

Penncare Inc.

Conclusion

The emergency medical services product market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising trauma cases, an aging population, and advancements in medical technology. North America leads the market, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced EMS devices. Key players like Stryker and GE Healthcare are innovating with life-saving technologies, while digital health tools, IoT integration, and AI-powered systems are reshaping emergency response capabilities. By 2030, EMS products will play a vital role in enhancing global healthcare systems, ensuring faster, more efficient, and life-saving interventions across diverse medical emergencies.