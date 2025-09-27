EHunt Announces Powerful New Ad Library Features for Etsy Sellers

Posted on 2025-09-27 by in Advertising, Marketing, Technology // 0 Comments

New York, USA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ —EHunt, a leading one-stop platform for Etsy product research and operation, has officially launched its groundbreaking Etsy offsite ads analysis feature.

This major upgrade is designed to give Etsy entrepreneurs unprecedented visibility into competitors’ advertising strategies across 8 offsite platforms, such as Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook. With access to over 2.2 million ad records, advanced filtering, and in-depth creative and audience insights, EHunt further solidifies its position as a must-have tool for data-driven Etsy shop growth.

Highlight of EHunt

The highlight of this upgrade includes:

Ad Library

EHunt’s Ad Library provides access to over 2.2M ads across 8 offsite platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, AdMob, Unity, Twitter and Pinterest. With advanced filters, sellers can track ad performance by time, region, impressions, and engagement to uncover winning creatives and product opportunities. This tool helps Etsy sellers analyze competitor ad strategies, identify market trends, and discover high-potential products to boost your sales.

About EHunt

EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.

