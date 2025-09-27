Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025: Celebrating Luxury, Craftsmanship and Innovation

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates,2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS), organised by RX, returns this November for its 32nd edition, bringing together more than 120 brands from up to 20 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Italy, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey.

The event once again unites international jewellery maisons, emerging designers, and luxury brands in a striking showcase of design and craftsmanship.

JWS will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 12 to 16 November 2025, and is expected to welcome over 7,000 visitors across its extensive exhibition halls.

This year’s edition will feature 25 first-time participants, offering visitors the chance to explore a diverse array of local, regional, and global jewellery craftsmanship. Notable exhibitors confirmed for 2025 include Al Anwaar Golden Jewellers, Al Badia Jewellery, Bai Rui Jewellery, Carat Craft Jewellery, DewCarat Jewellery, Diamantaire Exports, Gem Experience, Hasbani Gioielli spa, Italian Style Class, Rora Jewellery, Shantilal Jewellers, Space Jewellery, Teng Huat Jewellery, Vithal Jewellery, Yidai International, among others.

New for 2025 is the Sustainable Jewellery Zone – a first-of-its-kind feature at JWS reflecting the UAE’s wider vision for sustainability. Visitors can also look forward to the launch of the Luxury Raffle Draw, offering exclusive chances to win exceptional prizes, while the Ebdaa Awards will debut a new Emirates Souvenirs category celebrating designs that capture the nation’s cultural heritage and identity.

Returning highlights include the International Design Gallery and Emirati Design Gallery, which will once again spotlight creativity and artisanal excellence from the UAE, Italy, and India.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, May Ismail, Event Manager at RX-ME, said:

“JWS Abu Dhabi continues to stand apart as the region’s most established jewellery and watch event, attracting international brands alongside the UAE’s most creative talent. This year, we are excited to elevate the visitor experience further with new features such as the Sustainable Jewellery Zone and the expanded Ebdaa Awards. It is our aim to make JWS a destination that inspires, connects, and celebrates the very best of global and regional craftsmanship.”

With Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a hub for luxury and creativity, the 2025 edition promises to once again deliver a standout experience for jewellery lovers, collectors, and industry professionals alike.

Visitors can now register for JWS 2025 at https://www.jws.ae/en/visit.html.