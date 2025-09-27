Princeton Review Singapore Founder Aditya Jain Empowers Students with Smarter Admissions Counseling

Singapore 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — With the number of students in Singapore pursuing higher education abroad increasing every year, the application process has become more competitive than ever. To bridge this gap, Aditya Jain, Founder of Princeton Review Singapore, is leading a mission to provide students with the expert guidance they need to secure admissions at top universities worldwide.

Under his leadership, Princeton Review Singapore has become a trusted name in college admissions counseling, test preparation, and study abroad consulting. The company specializes in helping students craft impactful supplemental essays, prepare for interviews, and build a holistic application that highlights their strengths beyond grades and test scores.

“Admissions counseling is not just about filling in applications—it’s about telling your story in a way that resonates with universities,” said Aditya Jain. “At Princeton Review Singapore, we ensure that every student receives tailored strategies, mentorship, and support to stand out in an increasingly competitive global landscape.”

Princeton Review Singapore offers a wide range of services, including:

College Admissions Counseling – One-to-one guidance for application planning and strategy.

Test Preparation – SAT, ACT, and other international exams support.

Study Abroad Consulting – Personalized advice on university selection and program fit.

Essay and Interview Coaching – Crafting compelling essays and preparing students for success in interviews.

Through a combination of expert coaching, structured application strategies, and time management support, Jain’s team ensures that students approach their study abroad journey with confidence. Princeton Review Singapore is also recognized as one of the best overseas education consultants, trusted by parents and students alike.

For students and families seeking clarity, direction, and success in admissions, Princeton Review Singapore continues to stand out as a leader in international education consulting.

