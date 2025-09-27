Jubilee Mission Medical College Tops Kerala, Secures National Recognition in India Today 2025 Survey

DELHI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Jubilee Mission Medical College & Research Institute has once again affirmed its leadership in healthcare and medical education by being ranked the No.1 Medical College in Kerala and 45th in India in the prestigious India Today Best Medical Colleges Survey 2025.

This coveted recognition comes after a rigorous evaluation of institutions nationwide across seven key parameters of excellence:

1. Intake Quality & Governance (IQG): Ensuring the highest standards of transparency, equity, and selection.

2. Academic Excellence (ACE): Delivering outcomes that meet and exceed national and global benchmarks.

3. Infrastructure & Living Experience (ILE): Providing state-of-the-art facilities and a conducive learning environment.

4. Personality & Leadership Development (PLD): Empowering students to grow beyond academics into confident leaders.

5. Placement & Career Progress (PCP): Supporting graduates with pathways into successful medical careers.

6. Objective Score (OB): Independent evaluation of performance across multiple metrics.

7. Perpetual Score (PS): Recognition of legacy, consistency, and long-term contribution to society.

A Legacy of Excellence, Rooted in Mission

Founded in 1951 as a humble dispensary, Jubilee Mission has grown into one of Kerala’s most trusted institutions, known as the “Poor Man’s Hospital” , where compassion meets cutting-edge care. Today, with a 1,500-bed tertiary care facility, 40+ clinical departments, and a strong academic foundation, the college has become a symbol of medical excellence in India.

“This honor belongs to our entire community, students, faculty, nurses, researchers, and patients,” said, Fr. Renny Mundenkurian. “Excellence has never been our destination. It is the natural outcome of living our mission: Transforming lives with love.”

Beyond Rankings: Nurturing Future-Ready Doctors

At Jubilee Mission, the recognition underscores the institution’s holistic approach to education:

• Students who challenge conventions and drive innovation.

• Faculty who serve as mentors beyond the classroom.

• Nurses who model compassion and resilience.

• Researchers who advance knowledge with purpose.

• Patients whose trust inspires daily excellence.

The India Today ranking reaffirms Jubilee’s role as not just a center for education, but also a movement of healing, service, and leadership in healthcare.

Looking Ahead

With this recognition, Jubilee Mission Medical College continues its journey to set new benchmarks in medical education, patient-centered care, and community impact, while staying rooted in Catholic values, inclusivity, and affordability for all.

