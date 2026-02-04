Beauty Looks By Lisett Announces Expansion of Bridal Makeup Services Across DFW

Dallas,United States, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Dallas–Fort Worth, TX — Beauty Looks by Lisett has announced the expansion of its bridal makeup services across the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The move comes as demand continues to grow for professional, on-location beauty services for weddings and formal events.

The expansion allows Beauty Looks by Lisett to serve more brides throughout the region while keeping a strong focus on quality and personal attention. Each service is designed to match the client’s style, skin tone, and event needs. The goal is to create a polished look that lasts throughout the day and photographs well in all settings.

As a professional Makeup Artist in Dallas-Fort Worth, Beauty Looks by Lisett is known for dependable service and consistent results. The expanded coverage helps brides reduce stress by bringing professional makeup services directly to their location. This includes homes, hotels, and event venues.

On-location service is a key benefit for clients with busy schedules. It allows bridal parties to stay on track without travel delays. Beauty Looks by Lisett uses professional products chosen for long wear, comfort, and performance under bright lights and cameras.

The service expansion also supports clients outside of weddings. The company works with individuals preparing for formal events, photoshoots, and professional appearances. Each client receives a consultation to ensure the final look fits the occasion and personal preferences.

Beauty Looks by Lisett now offers an expanded range of services, including:

Bridal Makeup

Special Occasion Makeup

Photoshoot Makeup

Men’s Grooming

Corporate Headshot Touch-ups

Themed Makeup

With weddings, corporate events, and creative projects increasing across the metroplex, the company aims to provide reliable beauty services that meet modern expectations. The expansion reflects a continued focus on flexibility, professionalism, and client satisfaction.

Clients looking for a trusted Makeup Artist in Dallas-Fort Worth can now book services across a wider area. The expansion makes professional makeup more accessible for weddings, business needs, and special occasions throughout DFW.

About the Company

Beauty Looks by Lisett is a professional makeup service provider serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The company offers on-location makeup services for weddings, events, photoshoots, and professional settings, with a focus on clean, camera-ready results.

Media Contact

Name: Beauty Looks by Lisett

Phone: +1 (469) 226-9554

Email: beautylooksbylisett@gmail.com