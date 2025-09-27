BadgeMags – Supplying Quality Badges and Magnets Since 2002

CAPE TOWN, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — BadgeMags has been serving the South African and international badge and magnet communities with pride for over 20 years. The business was founded in 2002 and has grown to be a reputable name in the sector by offering high-quality goods at competitive prices and with a dedication to client happiness. With a reputation for dependability and professionalism, BadgeMags has developed into a top supplier of badge magnets, pins, reusable badges, and speciality magnets.

A Legacy of Service and Quality

BadgeMags has prioritised meeting the demands of various sectors with its products from its inception. Clients, ranging from small enterprises and retail locations to major companies and global partners, depend on BadgeMags to deliver efficient, long-lasting, and creative solutions. Customers may always get exactly what they need thanks to the company’s selection of both locally made and internationally sourced products.

Specialised Product Range

Over the years, BadgeMags has expanded its product portfolio to cater to the growing needs of its clients. Today, the company offers a wide range of specialised products:

Badge Magnets: A safe and long-lasting option, these individual magnets are covered with metal pressing and come with a zinc-plated face disc.

• Badge Pins: Since 2002, BadgeMags has been one of South Africa’s most dependable badge pin suppliers, offering durable fastening solutions that companies and organisations rely on.

• Magnets: Perfect for a range of uses, ceramic (ferrite) magnets are composed of a mixture of iron oxide and barium or strontium carbonate.

• Reusable Badges: These badges provide flexibility, affordability, and a polished appearance, making them ideal for companies with big employee bases or high staff turnover.

Commitment to Excellence

BadgeMags is more than just a supplier; it is a committed partner for companies of all kinds. Using a customer-first strategy, the group collaborates closely with customers to comprehend their requirements and offer the best solutions. If a product cannot be produced internally, BadgeMags sources it rapidly and effectively through its wide network of international partners and suppliers.

About BadgeMags

