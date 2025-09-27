Introducing the Innokin T18-E Starter Kit + 1.5 Ω Replacement Coils — Simple, Reliable Vaping for All

Wales, UK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Vapeaah UK is pleased to announce the availability of the Innokin T18-E Starter Kit bundled with 1.5 ohm replacement coils — an ideal solution for vapers seeking a dependable, no-fuss setup that balances ease of use, comfort, and flavour.

A Device Designed for Everyday Vapers

The Innokin Endura T18-E is crafted for both newcomers and seasoned users who prefer a classic, mouth-to-lung (MTL) experience. Key features include:

A built-in 1000 mAh battery delivering consistent performance throughout the day.

Fixed 14W output , set to deliver reliable vapor production without needing frequent adjustments.

Pen-style design with stainless steel body and Pyrex glass tank, lending durability and a clean aesthetic.

A 2 ml tank capacity with a twist-top refill system, designed to make filling easy and reduce leakage.

Simple, single-button operation and pass-through charging (use while charging) — no complicated menus or settings.

The Bundle: Replacement Coils for Continuity

Every bundle comes with compatible 1.5 ohm Prism coils. With these:

Users maintain good flavour and throat feel in their MTL setup.

It supports e-liquid formulas with higher PG content, including salt nicotine blends, giving smoother throat hit.

Keeps costs lower in the long term by avoiding the need to buy coils separately right away.

Why This Product Stands Out

Simplicity : Perfect for those who want vaping without fuss — just fill, press, vape.

Reliability : Innokin has a reputation for quality; the fixed output and solid build reduce the risk of breakdowns or user error.

Value : When you buy the kit with replacement coils bundled, you get more for less; fewer trips to restock and better overall cost efficiency.

Portability: The pen-style, compact device fits easily in a pocket or bag, making vaping on the go more convenient.

Availability & Pricing

The Innokin T18-E Starter Kit + 1.5 Ω Replacement Coils bundle is now in stock at Vapeaah UK. Priced at £5.99, it represents exceptional value for both first-time vapers and those who want a reliable backup device.

Important Safety & Legal Information

Intended for use by persons aged 18+ only; Vapeaah UK complies with UK regulations including age verification and TPD compliance.

Products contain nicotine, an addictive substance. Not suitable for non-smokers, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or individuals with cardiovascular or seizure disorders.

About Vapeaah UK

Vapeaah is a UK-based retailer dedicated to providing quality vape kits, e-liquids, and accessories at competitive prices. With a focus on customer satisfaction, speedy delivery, and compliance with all regulations, Vapeaah serves the vaping community with integrity and transparency.