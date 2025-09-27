Introducing the Innokin T18-E Starter Kit + 1.5 Ω Replacement Coils — Simple, Reliable Vaping for All

Vapeaah UK launches the Innokin T18-E Starter Kit with 1.5Ω coils, combining simplicity, reliability, and value in one bundle — perfect for new and experienced vapers seeking a smooth, flavourful, and no-fuss vaping experience.

Wales, UK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Vapeaah UK is pleased to announce the availability of the Innokin T18-E Starter Kit bundled with 1.5 ohm replacement coils — an ideal solution for vapers seeking a dependable, no-fuss setup that balances ease of use, comfort, and flavour.

A Device Designed for Everyday Vapers

The Innokin Endura T18-E is crafted for both newcomers and seasoned users who prefer a classic, mouth-to-lung (MTL) experience. Key features include:

  • A built-in 1000 mAh battery delivering consistent performance throughout the day.

  • Fixed 14W output, set to deliver reliable vapor production without needing frequent adjustments.

  • Pen-style design with stainless steel body and Pyrex glass tank, lending durability and a clean aesthetic.

  • A 2 ml tank capacity with a twist-top refill system, designed to make filling easy and reduce leakage.

  • Simple, single-button operation and pass-through charging (use while charging) — no complicated menus or settings.

The Bundle: Replacement Coils for Continuity

Every bundle comes with compatible 1.5 ohm Prism coils. With these:

  • Users maintain good flavour and throat feel in their MTL setup.

  • It supports e-liquid formulas with higher PG content, including salt nicotine blends, giving smoother throat hit.

  • Keeps costs lower in the long term by avoiding the need to buy coils separately right away.

Why This Product Stands Out

  • Simplicity: Perfect for those who want vaping without fuss — just fill, press, vape.

  • Reliability: Innokin has a reputation for quality; the fixed output and solid build reduce the risk of breakdowns or user error.

  • Value: When you buy the kit with replacement coils bundled, you get more for less; fewer trips to restock and better overall cost efficiency.

  • Portability: The pen-style, compact device fits easily in a pocket or bag, making vaping on the go more convenient.

Availability & Pricing

The Innokin T18-E Starter Kit + 1.5 Ω Replacement Coils bundle is now in stock at Vapeaah UK. Priced at £5.99, it represents exceptional value for both first-time vapers and those who want a reliable backup device.

Important Safety & Legal Information

  • Intended for use by persons aged 18+ only; Vapeaah UK complies with UK regulations including age verification and TPD compliance.

  • Products contain nicotine, an addictive substance. Not suitable for non-smokers, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or individuals with cardiovascular or seizure disorders.

About Vapeaah UK

Vapeaah is a UK-based retailer dedicated to providing quality vape kits, e-liquids, and accessories at competitive prices. With a focus on customer satisfaction, speedy delivery, and compliance with all regulations, Vapeaah serves the vaping community with integrity and transparency.

