Integrity RV Parts: Reliable RV Parts For Every Adventure

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Integrity RV Parts is offering top quality motorhome parts to RV owners in order to ensure that they have a smooth and hassle free adventure. Their knowledgeable team will help customers to identify the right parts quickly, thus ensuring peace of mind.

Products offered by Integrity RV Parts

Some of the products offered by Integrity RV Parts are as follows:

Power shade motor: The power of this product is 12 volts. The limits can be adjusted manually with the help of screws. It measures almost 12 ¾ long. The new and existing version is available in silver, part number is EL-4280P-1230. This replaces the original blue motor. This power shade motor is ideal for the dash in tiffin coaches. It has a length of about 311 mm and a diameter of about 25 mm.

Windshield shade motor: Windshield power shade motor is not only used on Newmar class A motorhomes but also in other models of class A motorhomes. This is the Black Pearl Edition 36RPM dual range switch controlled. No remote is required.

Windshield wiper nozzle: Newmar RV windshield wiper model is equipped with cowl fitting. It has replaceable steel barb for wet arm hose. The cowls are up to 3/8 inches thick. It is used on many models of motorhomes, such as Holiday, Rambler, Newmar, Monaco and Fleetwood.

Windshield washer reservoir tank kit: RV windshield washer reservoir kit includes pump, bracket and hose. Its number is 060800-0550. It is used in numerous models of motorhomes or recreational vehicle. It measures 6.75” wide, 7.5” tall and 3.5”deep.

Mudflap tow guard: Newmar RV class A motorhome tow guard or mudflap measures almost about 94 ¾ inches in length and 8 inches in width/height. It is manufactured with durable rubber. Part number is 136753.

Front axle hub cover: Front axle hub cover is a motorhome part which has been equipped with a Spartan logo in the center. The width of this hubcap is about 8.75”.

Interior LED round puck light: This light has a mounting clip which helps in easy installation. This puck light is ideal for several model of motorhomes and recreational vehicles. It is commonly used in the ceiling or cabinets. It measures 3.07 inches in diameter and 1.04 inches in depth.

The products offered by this company can enhance the experience of trip. You can check out their products at https://integrityrvparts.com/

About Integrity RV Parts

Integrity RV Parts is a reliable supplier of OEM parts for well-known RV brands. Their standard shipping method is UPS ground, but expedited services are available for most orders.