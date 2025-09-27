Shreekant Patil Advises Nashik Govt Authorities on Strategies to Enhance Regional Exports

Nashik, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — CEng Shreekant Patil had the opportunity to meet with Hon. Shri Apoorva Chandra ji (Advisory Member) and Hon. Shri Gedam ji (Nashik Commissioner) at the Collector Office, Nashik, to discuss key strategies for enhancing exports from the Nashik region on September 17th

As a Chartered Engineer, exporter, and representative of NIMA and MACCIA, CEng. Shreekant Patil proposed several important initiatives aimed at boosting the export potential of the region. Key suggestions included the implementation of outreach programs focused on skill training and exporter development, restarting the Marketing Scheme IC to provide training, skill development, and financial assistance, and increasing banking support specifically for exporters.

Further proposals involved engaging foreign delegates and embassies to foster international trade ties, clarifying policies regarding quality certifications, and including ZED Certification for MSME incentives and assistance. CEng. Shreekant Patil also emphasized the need for enhanced support for research and development as well as technology upgradation to strengthen the ZED drive and overall export growth.

These measures aim to create a more robust export ecosystem, supporting local exporters and improving Nashik’s position in the global market.

CEng. Shreekant Patil actively supports Nashik exporters by conducting seminars focused on export opportunities, government schemes, and procedural guidance. He empowers exporters with practical knowledge on obtaining licenses, navigating export councils, and accessing financial incentives. As a seasoned consultant, he advocates for skill development programs and technology upgradation to enhance export competitiveness. Through mentorship and direct advisory roles, he helps MSMEs tap into global markets and leverage government subsidies effectively. His efforts contribute significantly to strengthening Nashik’s export ecosystem and fostering sustainable business growth.