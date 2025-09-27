Press Release: FC Quiles’ Dismantled to Redefine Leadership and Innovation in the AI Era Writer: FCQ FCQ

FC Quiles Books Announces the Upcoming Release of Dismantled: A Theory of Broken Mindsets—A Blueprint of Infinite Futures

Jacksonville, FL, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — FC Quiles, globally recognized AI strategist, keynote speaker, and thought leader, is set to release his transformative new book, Dismantled: A Theory of Broken Mindsets—A Blueprint of Infinite Futures, on October 19, 2025. Published by FC Quiles Books, this groundbreaking work challenges conventional thinking and offers a visionary roadmap for leaders, creators, and innovators navigating the age of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and inclusive growth.

A Blueprint for Infinite Futures

Dismantled tackles the barriers of outdated mindsets, providing actionable insights for building resilient, future-ready organizations. Drawing on Quiles’ 15+ years of expertise in AI, leadership, and exponential technologies, the book blends strategic vision with practical strategies to empower readers to ignite meaningful change. From fostering inclusive innovation to harnessing AI for sustainable growth, Dismantled is a must-read for those shaping the future of business and society.

“Dismantled is a call to rethink how we lead and innovate in an era of exponential change,” says FC Quiles. “It’s about breaking free from limiting mindsets and building infinite possibilities through AI, inclusion, and bold leadership.”

Key Highlights of Dismantled

Challenges Inherited Mindsets : Explores how outdated thinking hinders progress and offers strategies to overcome these barriers.

AI-Driven Leadership : Provides practical steps for integrating AI into business models while prioritizing trust, transparency, and accountability.

Inclusive Innovation : Advocates for equitable, collaborative approaches to technology and leadership that drive social impact.

Visionary Yet Accessible: Translates complex technological concepts into clear, actionable insights for leaders, entrepreneurs, and curious thinkers.

About the Author

FC Quiles is a visionary CEO, entrepreneur, and international AI strategist with a dual MBA and a proven track record in driving innovation across the Americas. A sought-after keynote speaker at global technology conferences, AI summits, and entrepreneurship forums, Quiles is celebrated for his engaging style and ability to make complex topics accessible. His work at the intersection of advanced technology, global strategy, and ethical innovation has inspired executives, policymakers, and changemakers worldwide.

Praise for Dismantled

“Dismantled stands out as a highly relevant recommendation focused on innovation, technology, and transformative leadership.” – Anonymous Reviewer“FC Quiles’ insights on AI and leadership opened new horizons for our team, inspiring us to lead with purpose and innovation.” – Stephanie B., Industry Leader

Availability

Dismantled: A Theory of Broken Mindsets—A Blueprint of Infinite Futures will be available for pre-order starting October 1, 2025, on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and FC Quiles Books’ official website. The book officially launches on October 19, 2025, with virtual and in-person launch events to be announced.

Media Contact

For review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements with FC Quiles, please contact:

Phone: +1-305-815-3775

About FC Quiles BooksFC Quiles Books is dedicated to publishing thought-provoking works that inspire innovation, leadership, and societal impact. Based in Florida, USA, the imprint champions visionary ideas that shape infinite futures.