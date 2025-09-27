Sleek Bill Launches POS Update – Version 2.5.8 with Powerful New Features

Pune, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, one of the fastest-growing names in billing and invoicing software, has rolled out Version 2.5.8 of its Desktop/Offline software. The new update packs in smarter POS features and boosts billing speed, making everyday business transactions smoother and more efficient for companies of all sizes.

Sleek Bill v2.5.8 is here! This update helps you sell faster, bill smoother, and manage inventory with ease—all while staying fully compliant. With every upgrade, we keep our promise of offering much simple, more reliable, and very affordable billing solutions trusted by millions of businesses worldwide.

Key Features in Sleek Bill POS v2.5.8

Barcode Generation for Items – Instantly create unique barcodes for better product tracking.

– Instantly create unique barcodes for better product tracking. Barcode Printing for Items – Print barcodes directly for faster labeling and stock management.

– Print barcodes directly for faster labeling and stock management. Barcode Scan Field in Invoice – Add items quickly to invoices by scanning barcodes.

Add items quickly to invoices by scanning barcodes. POS Dashboard – Manage sales, billing, and payments from a single intuitive screen.

– Manage sales, billing, and payments from a single intuitive screen. POS 2 & 3 Inch Thermal Printer Invoice – Print compact and professional receipts instantly.

– Print compact and professional receipts instantly. New A5 Invoice Template – Generate sleek invoices in A5 format for improved presentation.

Improvements

MRP Field in Items – Record and display Maximum Retail Price for better compliance.

– Record and display Maximum Retail Price for better compliance. Bug Fixes & Performance Enhancements – Multiple small fixes ensure smoother and faster operations.

Empowering Businesses with Smarter POS

With version 2.5.8, we’re introducing smarter POS tools designed to make billing quicker, more accurate, and more professional—whether you run a retail store, restaurant, salon, or service business. “Our goal has always been to keep Sleek Bill affordable, scalable, and easy to use, and this update is another step in that direction,” said Mr. Vicky Kalbande, CEO of Sleek Bill.

For media inquiries, please contact:

support@billingsoftware.in

www.billingsoftware.in