Auraya Strengthens Strategic Advisory Council with Key Industry Leaders

SYDNEY, Australia, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — As the biometrics market plays an increasingly critical role at the intersection of identity, cybersecurity, and the AI-driven fight against sophisticated fraud and deepfake attacks, Auraya is strengthening its capabilities by establishing its strategic Advisory Council.

Auraya, a global leader in voice biometrics, is committed to building the next generation of identity and fraud detection capabilities. The company recognises that this requires more than just leading-edge technology; it demands a deep awareness of AI’s societal and privacy impacts from a compliance and ethical perspective.

To that end, Paul Magee the CEO of Auraya stated “Auraya is delighted to welcome three distinguished experts to its Strategic Advisory Council. The depth of experience and expertise will help Auraya maintain a market leadership position in this industry”.



Brett Beranek

A former General Manager at Nuance and Microsoft, Brett brings unparalleled expertise in the deployment of voice biometrics within the world’s largest companies. Having overseen the biometric product development and led the Nuance teams that deployed multiple enterprise-scale biometric solutions, Brett will advise on product development and cyber security resilience as Auraya scales its operations. His instrumental role in Nuance’s growth ahead of its $20 billion acquisition by Microsoft and his strong industry network will be invaluable assets.

Harm Ellens

Harm is a Director of Trustworthy AI Advisory Services at Deloitte, where he advises public, private, and government organisations. With over two decades in the AI field, he possesses a deep, practical understanding of the technical, ethical, and business aspects of creating and implementing AI-driven enterprise solutions and biometric solutions. Harm is actively involved in shaping international and national AI standards, including contributions to the ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42 committee on Artificial Intelligence, and is a guest lecturer at Australian universities.

Brett Feldon

Brett has extensive experience in natural language understanding, biometrics, and the complex intersection of consumer behaviour and human-like machine services. His expertise covers multiple branches of AI and their impact on service strategy and corporate decision-making. Brett also sits on the Strategic Advisory Council of the Biometrics Institute, where he heads its Digital Identity Group.



Paul Magee



Nick Brown

Harm Ellens and the two Bretts advise a formidable team that includes Auraya’s CEO and industry veteran Paul Magee, and Nick Brown, former Executive Director at GBG. The collective expertise of this council positions Auraya at the forefront of the biometrics industry, ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the AI era.

About Auraya

Auraya is at the forefront of voice biometric technology, enabling secure and convenient interactions for organizations and individuals. Through a global network of partners, Auraya integrates voice biometrics into customer-facing applications and advanced fraud detection solutions across various industries, including government, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications.