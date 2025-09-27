EHunt Releases New AI Product Pattern Extractor for Etsy Sellers

This upgrade launches the AI Product Pattern Extractor, a tool that automatically captures patterns, design elements, and text from product images across platforms like Etsy. It helps sellers, designers, and creators quickly gather assets for product development, trend analysis, or marketing, making EHunt an essential tool for creativity-driven shop growth.

Highlight of EHunt

The highlight of this upgrade includes:

AI Product Pattern Extractor

EHunt Product Pattern Extractor is simple to use in three steps: upload product images or paste a product URL, click “Extract,” and then click “Generate Now” to batch extract creative patterns and text. It offers two modes, High Fidelity and Creative Derivation, and two resolutions, 1K and 2K. Assets can be exported in SVG, PNG, JPG, JPEG, or WebP formats, with an option for transparent backgrounds. This tool helps sellers save design time, cut creative costs, speed up new product development, and stay ahead of market trends.