Advanced Wellness MD Launches Concierge Primary Care Clinic in Lake Nona, Orlando, FL

Lake Nona, Orlando, FL, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Wellness MD, a concierge primary care clinic dedicated to personalized healthcare, proudly announces its official launch and ongoing services in Lake Nona, Orlando. Founded on April 1, 2024, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of advanced testing and preventative medicine designed to meet the unique needs of each patient.

Led by Allison Barnes, MD, MPH, who brings over 14 years of experience in preventative and family medicine, Advanced Wellness MD provides expert care through concierge primary care services including advanced testing, bioidentical hormone replacement, genetic and telomere testing, early cancer detection, food sensitivity, and gut health testing.

“Our mission is to deliver personalized wellness solutions that empower patients to take control of their health,” said Dr. Allison Barnes. “We combine advanced diagnostics with compassionate care to ensure the highest quality outcomes for our community.”

Services Offered:

Concierge Primary Care

Advanced Testing & Diagnostics

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Genetic & Telomere Testing

Early Cancer Detection

Food Sensitivity & Gut Health Testing

Blood & Urine Testing

Body Composition Testing

Location and Hours:

Address: Lake Nona, Orlando, FL 32827

Phone: (407) 753-2217

Fax: (407) 753-2218

Email: info@advancedwellmd.com

Website: https://advancedwellmd.com/

Business Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, Friday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

About Advanced Wellness MD

Advanced Wellness MD specializes in concierge primary care, focusing on tailored healthcare solutions for patients seeking a more personalized and proactive approach to their well-being. With a commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, Advanced Wellness MD is rapidly becoming the premier choice for advanced medical services in the Orlando area.

Connect with Advanced Wellness MD on Social Media: