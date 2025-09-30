Pet Hard Goods Market Driven by Demand for Durable Accessories

In 2024, the global pet hard goods market was valued at USD 74.54 billion, and it is forecast to reach USD 104.04 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. The expansion is largely driven by trends such as the humanization of pets, advances in product technology, and improved accessibility and personalization of pet goods.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market, accounting for 45.27% of total revenue.

Among product segments, pet toys led with a share of 28.86% in 2024.

Regarding distribution, brick-and-mortar channels held approximately 82.25% share in 2024.

Urbanization and changing lifestyles are fueling demand for compact, multifunctional pet goods.

There is a growing focus on pet health and wellness, with demand rising for products such as orthopedic beds, ergonomic accessories, and health-oriented toys.

Younger pet owners (Millennials, Gen Z) increasingly treat pets as family members, boosting spending on premium and luxury goods.

Social media and pet influencers (“petfluencers”) play an important role in shaping consumer preferences and product visibility.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 74.54 billion

2030 projected size: USD 104.04 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.7%

North America remains the largest regional market as of 2024

In response to evolving consumer preferences, product development is leaning toward innovation (e.g., smart collars, GPS-enabled wearables), sustainability, and customization

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 16.57% of global revenue. The region is seeing a rise in demand for eco-friendly pet goods, personalized accessories, and wellness-oriented items

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

A few dominant firms continue to command significant influence in the pet hard goods landscape:

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates across multiple consumer segments, including global pet care. In 2024, it reported revenues of about USD 2.96 billion and employed roughly 3,100 people worldwide.

Coastal Pet Products, Inc., founded in 1968, is known for nylon pet accessories and introduced innovations such as the curved “Kanine Buckle” to enhance comfort and safety in pet collars.

Other major players include Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe), KONG Company, The Hartz Mountain Corporation (Hartz), ZippyPaws, GNV Commodities Pvt Ltd (Ruffwear), Lee’s Aquarium & Pet Products, MidWest Homes for Pets, and New Age Pet.

These companies collectively maintain high market shares and often drive product trends, innovation, and distribution strategies in the industry.

Key Companies List

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe)

KONG Company

The Hartz Mountain Corporation (Hartz)

ZippyPaws

GNV Commodities Pvt Ltd (Ruffwear)

Lee’s Aquarium & Pet Products

MidWest Homes for Pets

New Age Pet

Conclusion

The pet hard goods market is on a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by the emotional bond owners form with pets, growing willingness to invest in premium and health-focused products, and the influence of digital media in product discovery. While North America leads in market share, strong growth potential exists in Asia Pacific and other emerging regions. Competition among established firms and newer entrants will likely intensify around innovation, sustainability, and niche differentiation as consumer expectations evolve.

