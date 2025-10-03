Notable Sale in Newport’s Ocean Drive Area

Newport, RI, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty proudly announces the sale of 320 Harrison Avenue, an extraordinary 14.8+ acre compound off Ocean Drive for $12,145,000. Kate Kirby Greenman and Michelle Kirby were the listing agents with Lee Scura of Residential Properties representing the buyer.

The compound includes the main residence with unobstructed ocean views, a guest cottage, and a separate four-bay garage/carriage house, all set within an extremely private setting. This rare Ocean Drive area property is sited between the Newport Country Club and acres of protected open space overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

“Newport continues to rate in real estate circles as a premier coastal destination, with world-class music festivals and international sailing events that draw buyers from across the globe,” said Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty’s co-owner Paul Leys. “According to the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this latest luxury transaction represents the second highest residential sale in Newport this year to date and the third highest since January of 2023.”

About Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White is currently celebrating 100 years in business as a leader in the luxury market and became one of Sotheby’s International Realty’s first affiliates in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty may be reached at 401-862- 6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com. For more information visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/gustavewhitesir/eng/