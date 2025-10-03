Gojek Clone App Launches Powerful Features to Transform On-Demand Services

INDIA, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App has officially launched, offering a comprehensive suite of powerful features designed to redefine the multi-service on-demand industry. The app provides an integrated solution for businesses, service providers, and customers, delivering seamless operations, real-time tracking, and enhanced user satisfaction across multiple service verticals.

With its versatile and feature-rich platform, the Gojek Clone App caters to the needs of customers, drivers, stores, service providers, and administrators. By combining efficiency, transparency, and convenience, the app establishes a new standard for multi-service on-demand platforms.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Login with Face ID/Fingerprint : Customers can log in securely and instantly without manually entering credentials.



Book or Schedule : Users can book or schedule services as per their requirements by selecting preferred dates and times.



Order History : Allows customers to repeat previous services, simplifying the ordering process and saving time.



Seamless Payments : Supports multiple online payment options for swift, secure transactions.



Estimated Calculation : Customers can calculate the overall cost of a service or ride without logging into the app.



Real-Time Tracking : Provides live updates on rides, orders, or services, keeping customers informed every step of the way.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Social Login : Sign in easily using favorite social media accounts for quick access.



Manage Profile : Drivers can update and maintain their profiles to attract more customers.



Earning Details : Track and manage earnings with detailed insights for better financial planning.



Vehicle Details : Store and access essential vehicle information for compliance and efficiency.



Manage Documents : Upload and organize necessary documents effortlessly.



In-App Wallet : Manage earnings and transactions seamlessly within the integrated wallet.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store App

Check Order List : Keep track of all incoming orders in one place.



Online/Offline Status : Update store availability with a simple toggle.



Order Request Management : Accept or reject requests efficiently, including handling out-of-stock items.



Manage Store Offer : Update promotions and offers to attract more customers.



Order History : Access past orders for better insights and business decisions.



Accept/Reject Orders : Ensure smooth operations by accepting or rejecting orders based on availability.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Time Management : Set specific service hours for better scheduling.



Package Listings : Provide detailed service packages for customer selection.



Multi-Service Listings : Showcase a variety of services including beauty treatments, laundry services, and more.



Subscription Plans : Benefit from commission-free subscription models.



Map Navigation : Smart route planning ensures timely service fulfillment.



In-App Call/Chat : Communicate directly with customers for efficient service delivery.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Admin Panel

Adaptable Dashboard : Access service-wise insights and performance metrics for informed decisions.



Manage Vehicles : Oversee and update the fleet to ensure availability and efficiency.



Get CSV File for Export : Export data for analysis or integration with other systems.



Manage Commission : Set and adjust commission rates for drivers and vendors.



Manage Promo Codes : Create and manage promotions to drive customer engagement.



Heat Map View : Visualize activity across regions to support strategic planning.



View Earning Reports : Access detailed analytics to guide business growth.



Manage Customers : Handle customer accounts efficiently to ensure seamless communication and support.

The launch of the Gojek Clone App represents a significant advancement in multi-service on-demand platforms. By integrating robust features across customer, driver, store, provider, and admin interfaces, the app empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance user satisfaction, and accelerate growth.

With its scalable, feature-rich platform, the Gojek Clone App provides a reliable solution for entrepreneurs and companies seeking to establish or expand their presence in the competitive on-demand service market. The platform’s real-time management, multi-service capabilities, and operational flexibility make it an indispensable tool for modern businesses.

For enterprises looking for a comprehensive multi-service solution, the Gojek Clone App sets a new standard for efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the on-demand services sector.