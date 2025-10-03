One Month Countdown to C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025 | Asia’s Leading B2B Show for Display Technologies and Innovations

Shenzhen, China, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — As Asia’s leading platform for next-generation display technologies, smart touch solutions, OLED, Mini/Micro LED, automotive displays, and e-paper innovations, the event will feature 3,500+ leading exhibitors/brands and is expected to attract 60,000+ professionals from consumer electronics, AR/VR, automotive, wearables, industrial control, healthcare, and semiconductor sectors and supports visitors in optimizing their supply chain at lower cost and with higher efficiency.

Organized by RX Kuozhan, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025 will take place from October 28 to 30 at Halls 10, 12 & 14 Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an).

AI + Display Integration and Themed Innovation Zones

C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025 will spotlight the transformative power of AI + display integration, featuring breakthroughs in PLP panel-level packaging, TGV glass substrates, and Micro LED displays that are reshaping automotive, healthcare, and smart office applications. Visitors will gain firsthand knowledge across the whole industry supply chain through eight specialized zones:

PLP Panel-Level Packaging & TGV Technology Zone

OLED Innovative Display Technology Zone

Micro LED/Micro OLED /LCOS/DLP Technology Zone

E-paper Zone

Smart Cockpit & Automotive Display Technology Zone

Laser Projection Zone

Smart Office Solution Zone

AI+AR Smart Glass Experience Zone

Network with Targeted Suppliers and Source New Products at One-stop

With full supply chain coverage—from semiconductor packaging and manufacturing materials to smart touch integration and final applications—the expo will serve as a comprehensive platform for industry growth and international collaboration. Visitors can network with their targeted suppliers directly at one stop. Famous exhibitors, such as BOE, TCL, and E-ink will showcase their new products at the expo.

Maicon Dieze De Albuquerques, CEO PLAYTIX commented on the expo 2024:

“We were highly impressed by the scale and organization of the event, which allowed us to connect with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge innovations, and establish meaningful business partnerships. We are already looking forward to returning next year to further strengthen our connections and explore new opportunities.”

Gain Firsthand Industry Experience and Knowledge through 100+ Concurrent Technical Forums

28th International New Display and Touchscreen Elite Summit

Shenzhen International Mini/Micro LED Industry Summit 2025

New Display Technology Display & Touch Innovation

Shenzhen International OLED Industrial Chain Development Seminar 2025

5th International Commercial Display Elite Summit

Shenzhen International In-Vehicle Display and Smart Cockpit Summit 2025

12th Enabling | AR/VR Cross-Border Integration Innovation Forum

Shenzhen International Micro OLED & Si-Display Forum 2025

Global E-Paper Technology and Application Summit Forum 2025

Shenzhen International Glass Substrate and TGV Technology Innovation and Application Conference 2025

One Pass to Eight Shows

Co-located with FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025, COMMERCIAL DISPLAY, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, ES SHOW, NEPCON ASIA, S-FACTORY EXPO, and VISION CHINA SHENZHEN, the event forms part of Industrial Technology World Asia (ITWA 2025). Together, these shows create a cross-sector one-stop sourcing platform for technologies in functional films, adhesive tapes, display solutions, smart manufacturing, electronics, and automotive innovation.

