Chicago Estate Planning Attorney Anthony Marshiano Explains Impact of Federal Estate Tax Exemption Extension on Illinois Families and Their Wealth Protection

Chicago, IL, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — The recent extension of the Federal Estate Tax Exemption gives high-net-worth families a crucial window to plan strategically and protect their assets for the next generation. Anthony Marshiano, Estate Planning Attorney and Founder of Marshiano Law Group, shares his insight on what this change means for Illinois residents.

“This extension is an opportunity for families to take action now, rather than waiting until the deadline approaches,” said Marshiano. “Although the exemption will remain historically high for a longer period, those who delay planning risk facing unnecessary tax burdens and legal complications in the future.”

The exemption, which allows families to transfer up to $13.6 million free of federal estate tax, was initially set to expire in 2026. Its extension provides additional time to review Wills, Trusts, and other Estate Planning tools to ensure that assets are transferred according to each client’s wishes, and to avoid probate and costly disputes.

While the federal threshold is at historic highs, Illinois families must also consider the state’s separate estate tax system, which begins at a far lower level. “Many people in Illinois are surprised to learn that their estates may be subject to state-level taxes even if they fall well below the federal exemption,” Marshiano explained. “A family home, retirement accounts, or a small business can quickly push an estate above the Illinois limit. Without proper planning, heirs may face avoidable costs and delays.”

Marshiano stresses that this is not about “tax advice” but proactive Estate Planning. “Our job is to help families avoid conflict, protect their assets, and provide peace of mind. This is the perfect opportunity to review whether your Estate documents still align with your family and financial goals.”

Estate planning professionals across the country agree that waiting is risky. Legislative shifts, changing political priorities, and inflation could all affect the exemption in the years ahead. “What is true today might not be true tomorrow,” Marshiano added. “That’s why we recommend using this time to review and adjust your plan before it’s too late.”

He advises families to treat this extension as a strategic window to:

Revisit existing wills and trusts to confirm they reflect current wishes.

Evaluate beneficiary designations on life insurance and retirement accounts.

Consider lifetime gifting strategies to take advantage of today’s higher exemption.

Coordinate federal planning with Illinois-specific requirements to minimize exposure.

Beyond taxes, effective planning reduces the risk of probate, a court-supervised process that can be costly, time-consuming, and public. “Avoiding probate is one of the most valuable benefits of careful Estate Planning,” Marshiano said. “It allows families to stay focused on each other rather than on legal battles.”

For Marshiano, the extension underscores a timeless principle: Estate Planning is not just for the ultra-wealthy, but for any family that wants to safeguard what they’ve built. “Most of my clients are not thinking in terms of millions,” he noted. “They’re thinking about ensuring their spouse, children, or grandchildren are cared for without unnecessary burdens. That’s what proper planning makes possible.”

