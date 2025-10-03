C‑BATT and UCF Team Up to Unlock the Full Potential of Next‑Gen Anode

Orlando, Fla., 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — C-BATT is teaming up with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to unlock new insights that will lead to higher-performing, longer-lasting batteries.

The Florida-based developer of an advanced anode material is working with UCF researchers to study in detail how its innovative material Obsidia™ performs while charging inside lithium-ion batteries. Testing shows longer cycle life, and the partnership will help optimize and unlock the full potential of Obsidia™.

“This partnership gives us a unique view of Obsidia in action—insight that speeds engineering decisions and reduces risk as we scale,” said Bill Easter, President of C‑BATT. “It’s another step toward delivering a high‑performance, American‑made anode material.”

The research is supported by a matching grant from The Florida High Tech Corridor’s Matching Grants Research Program, which connects industry with UCF research teams.

UCF’s team, led by Dr. Akihiro Kushima, a leader in in-situ transmission electron microscopy, will use advanced tools to watch the anode material in action as the battery material charges and discharges, map how its chemistry changes, and build computer models to tie it all together.

“By combining in‑situ measurements with modeling, we aim to identify the reactions that deliver capacity as well as those that cause fade, then point to practical ways to improve the material,” said Dr. Akihiro Kushima, UCF, principal investigator for the project.

Obsidia™ is designed to be produced entirely in the United States and to help ease supply‑chain constraints by supplementing or even replacing graphite, depending on application needs.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate Obsidia™ toward commercialization — and to engage Florida students in hands‑on battery research through The Florida High Tech Corridor’s Matching Grants Research Program, which prioritizes projects that provide tangible industry impact and research experience for students.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution improves battery energy density and cycle life beyond what traditional materials can offer. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations’ domestically sourced carbon resources. To learn more about Obsidia™ and C-BATT’s U.S.-based energy solutions, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

www.x-battinc.com

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.