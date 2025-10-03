Fresh Fish Market: Collaborations Strengthening Global Distribution Networks

The global fresh fish market size was estimated at USD 245.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 291.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences, growing awareness of health benefits, and the rise of sustainable fishing practices.

Technological advancements in fishing and aquaculture are also shaping the market. Innovations in catch methods, fish farming techniques, and supply chain logistics have improved product quality and freshness. Additionally, enhancements in storage and transportation technologies have extended the shelf life of fresh fish, enabling wider distribution and better accessibility in landlocked regions. These developments are critical in meeting the rising demand for fresh seafood globally.

Cultural influences and culinary trends are further fueling market growth. As global cuisines evolve, consumers are increasingly exploring diverse recipes and cooking methods featuring fresh fish, such as sushi, ceviche, and grilled fish. The growing popularity of home cooking, accelerated during the pandemic, has encouraged experimentation with fresh fish, boosting demand for quality products. Modern consumers increasingly prioritize variety, freshness, and nutritional value, positioning the fresh fish market as a key beneficiary of evolving gastronomy trends.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific captured a revenue share of over 58.6% in 2024, making it the largest regional market.

The Chinese market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2025 to 2030.

By product, the pelagic fish segment accounted for 61.8% of global revenue in 2024.

By form, fresh fish represented 56.2% of global revenue in 2024.

By distribution channel, offline sales contributed 80.5% of global revenue in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Fresh Fish Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 245.3 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 291.3 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The fresh fish market is witnessing strong demand fueled by health-conscious consumer behavior, sustainability awareness, and a preference for responsibly sourced seafood. Key players are adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to enhance supply chains, expand product offerings, and enter new markets.

Mowi, Thai Union Group PCL, Cermaq Group AS, and Huon Aqua are leading companies focusing on portfolio expansion, sustainable sourcing, and operational efficiency.

Investments in processing facilities and distribution networks by companies like Trident Seafoods and High Liner Foods have improved product freshness and delivery efficiency.

Value-added products, including ready-to-cook and marinated fish options, are gaining traction among busy consumers.

Partnerships with grocery retailers and food service providers enhance visibility, accessibility, and market reach.

Key Companies

Mowi

Thai Union Group PCL

Cermaq Group AS

Huon Aqua

Stolt Sea Farm

Stehr Group

Leigh Fisheries

True World Foods

Grieg Seafood ASA

Priory Fishery Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global fresh fish market is poised for steady growth, supported by health-driven consumer preferences, culinary diversification, and the adoption of sustainable fishing practices. Technological innovations in aquaculture, supply chain logistics, and storage solutions are enhancing product quality and expanding market reach, including landlocked regions. With Asia Pacific as the dominant market and increasing focus on value-added products and efficient distribution, leading players are positioned to capitalize on rising demand. Strategic initiatives such as M&A, product innovation, and retail partnerships will continue to shape market competitiveness, ensuring sustainable growth while meeting evolving consumer expectations for fresh, high-quality seafood.