Hair Perfume Market: Key Players’ Collaborations Enhancing Global Market Reach

Posted on 2025-10-03 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global hair perfume market size was estimated at USD 8.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for hair perfumes is driven by shifts in consumer preferences, lifestyle changes, and broader beauty industry trends.

The market growth is supported by a combination of factors, including increased awareness of personal grooming, the influence of social media, innovations in product formulations, and the overall expansion of the beauty and personal care industry. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their appearance and scent, extending beyond hygiene to hair care. Hair perfumes allow individuals to maintain fresh-smelling hair throughout the day, especially for those who do not wash their hair daily. Luxury brands such as Chanel and Dior have capitalized on this trend by launching premium hair perfumes that offer fragrance and conditioning benefits.

Product innovations have also driven growth. Modern hair perfumes often include conditioning, UV protection, and anti-frizz properties, along with the use of natural and organic ingredients, appealing to health-conscious consumers. For instance, Gisou’s Honey Infused Hair Perfume strengthens and conditions hair while delivering a long-lasting fragrance. The beauty industry’s premiumization trend has encouraged brands like Byredo to offer exclusive, sophisticated products, further attracting high-end consumers. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce has enhanced accessibility to diverse hair perfume products globally, fueling market demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Europe held the largest market revenue, accounting for 33.61% in 2023.
  • The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030.
  • By product, the floral hair perfume segment accounted for 39.9% of revenue in 2023.
  • By application, hair perfumes for women represented 30.84% of revenue in 2023.
  • By distribution channel, hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for 35.98% of revenue in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Hair Perfume Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 8.26 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.92 Billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 5.5%
  • Europe: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The hair perfume market features both established global firms and emerging players. Leading companies focus on product innovation, catering to evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. By leveraging extensive global distribution networks, these players effectively reach diverse customer segments and expand into emerging markets.

Key Companies

  • Fast Ventures srl
  • Byredo
  • DIOR
  • DefineMe
  • Diptyque
  • GCL International, Inc.
  • TOCCA
  • Chanel
  • ORIBE
  • Percy & Reed

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global hair perfume market is projected to experience steady growth, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of personal grooming, social media influence, and premiumization in beauty products. Innovations in formulations—including conditioning, UV protection, and natural ingredients—are attracting health-conscious and luxury-seeking consumers. Europe remains the largest market, while the U.S. and emerging regions continue to show robust growth potential. With the expansion of e-commerce platforms and a focus on product differentiation, market players are well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for hair perfumes, offering both functional benefits and luxurious experiences to consumers globally.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution