Hair Perfume Market: Key Players’ Collaborations Enhancing Global Market Reach

The global hair perfume market size was estimated at USD 8.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for hair perfumes is driven by shifts in consumer preferences, lifestyle changes, and broader beauty industry trends.

The market growth is supported by a combination of factors, including increased awareness of personal grooming, the influence of social media, innovations in product formulations, and the overall expansion of the beauty and personal care industry. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their appearance and scent, extending beyond hygiene to hair care. Hair perfumes allow individuals to maintain fresh-smelling hair throughout the day, especially for those who do not wash their hair daily. Luxury brands such as Chanel and Dior have capitalized on this trend by launching premium hair perfumes that offer fragrance and conditioning benefits.

Product innovations have also driven growth. Modern hair perfumes often include conditioning, UV protection, and anti-frizz properties, along with the use of natural and organic ingredients, appealing to health-conscious consumers. For instance, Gisou’s Honey Infused Hair Perfume strengthens and conditions hair while delivering a long-lasting fragrance. The beauty industry’s premiumization trend has encouraged brands like Byredo to offer exclusive, sophisticated products, further attracting high-end consumers. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce has enhanced accessibility to diverse hair perfume products globally, fueling market demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest market revenue, accounting for 33.61% in 2023.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030.

By product, the floral hair perfume segment accounted for 39.9% of revenue in 2023.

By application, hair perfumes for women represented 30.84% of revenue in 2023.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for 35.98% of revenue in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Hair Perfume Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 8.26 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.92 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.5%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The hair perfume market features both established global firms and emerging players. Leading companies focus on product innovation, catering to evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. By leveraging extensive global distribution networks, these players effectively reach diverse customer segments and expand into emerging markets.

Key Companies

Fast Ventures srl

Byredo

DIOR

DefineMe

Diptyque

GCL International, Inc.

TOCCA

Chanel

ORIBE

Percy & Reed

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global hair perfume market is projected to experience steady growth, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of personal grooming, social media influence, and premiumization in beauty products. Innovations in formulations—including conditioning, UV protection, and natural ingredients—are attracting health-conscious and luxury-seeking consumers. Europe remains the largest market, while the U.S. and emerging regions continue to show robust growth potential. With the expansion of e-commerce platforms and a focus on product differentiation, market players are well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for hair perfumes, offering both functional benefits and luxurious experiences to consumers globally.