ApplionSoft Launches Uber for Tow Truck App with Advanced On-Demand Features

NEW YORK, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — ApplionSoft has announced the launch of its Uber for Tow Truck app, a state-of-the-art on-demand platform designed to revolutionize how stranded drivers connect with tow truck providers. Built for speed, reliability, and convenience, the app allows customers to request roadside assistance instantly, while tow truck operators can streamline operations, optimize routes, and maximize earnings.

Complete On-Demand Tow Truck Ecosystem

Customer App Features:

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor tow trucks as they arrive in real time.

Browse Services: Explore available towing and roadside assistance options.

Profile Management: Maintain and update personal and vehicle information.

Secure Payment: Complete transactions safely using multiple payment methods.

In-App Chat: Communicate directly with tow truck providers.

Flexible Booking: Schedule services immediately or plan for a later time.

Provider App Features:

Accept/Reject Requests: Full control over which jobs to take.

Earnings Dashboard: Track daily, weekly, and monthly earnings.

Track daily, weekly, and monthly earnings. Ratings & Reviews: Monitor performance and customer satisfaction.

Toggle Availability: Switch online/offline with a single click.

Switch online/offline with a single click. Route Optimization: GPS-enabled navigation for faster service delivery.

Route Optimization: GPS-enabled navigation for faster service delivery.

Service History: Access records of all completed jobs.

Super Admin Panel Features:

Advanced Dashboard: Monitor total requests, revenue, and performance.

Payment Management: Securely process payments and settlements.

Securely process payments and settlements. Service Management: Add, edit, and manage available services.

Service Management: Add, edit, and manage available services.

User & Provider Management: Administer accounts and monitor activity.

Administer accounts and monitor activity. Real-Time Tracking: Supervise operations live across the platform.

Why It Matters

This Uber for Tow Truck app helps entrepreneurs and tow truck companies expand their reach, reduce operational costs, and deliver superior customer experiences. Drivers gain peace of mind with fast, reliable roadside assistance, while providers benefit from enhanced visibility, optimized operations, and efficient business management.

To learn more about ApplionSoft’s Uber for Tow Truck app, visit https://applionsoft.com/tow-truck or contact appliansoftsales@gmail.com.

About ApplionSoft

ApplionSoft is a leading clone app development company delivering scalable, customizable solutions for on-demand services. From Uber-style taxi apps to multi-service Gojek clones and niche platforms, the company provides robust software tailored to meet diverse business needs worldwide.