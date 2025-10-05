SANTA CLARA, CA, 2025-10-5 — /EPR Network/ — Here are the top 3 companies in U.S. Brokers Industry, measured by their Economic Capital Ratio which is one of the main indicators of company’s financial health.

Amplify Commodity trust – 383.17%

SPDR Gold Trust – 238.08%

World Gold Trust – 233.65%

The complete ranking of 42 companies in U.S. Brokers Industry is published on our website : https://realrate.ai/ranking-area/2025-us-brokers/

Only 5 out of 42 companies are eligible for our most sought-after top-rated seal. Here is a brief overview of top 3 companies :

Amplify Commodity Trust is a U.S.-based investment trust that operates exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to various commodity markets. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 383%, being 245% points above the market average of 138%.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD), launched in 2004, is one of the world’s largest and most recognized gold-backed exchange-traded funds. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 238%, being 100% points above the market average of 138%.

Headquartered in New York, GLDM is designed to mirror the market price of gold, offering fractional exposure with a lower expense ratio than GLD, typically appealing to cost-conscious investors. As of March 31, 2025, the trust held approximately USD 13.23 billion in net assets, backed almost entirely by physical gold stored in secure vaults. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 234%, being 95% points above the market average of 138%.

CEO Dr.Holger Bartel: The U.S. brokerage industry is undergoing rapid evolution driven by digital transformation, fee compression, and intensified competition from fintech platforms. Traditional full-service brokerages are increasingly offering hybrid models combining self-directed trading, robo-advisors, and advisory services. Many firms are enhancing customer experience through better UX, algorithmic tools, educational content, and mobile platforms.

Over the past few years, the securities brokerage segment in the U.S. has seen solid revenue growth—annual growth rates in the mid-single digits (~6–7 %) have been reported in some market studies. Brokerage and related sales roles remain significant employers in the financial services sector. In 2024, U.S. securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents numbered ~514,500 positions. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment for these roles will grow ~3 % from 2024 to 2034—about in line with average all-occupation growth.

Looking ahead, the brokerage industry is expected to continue its transition toward technology-driven, client-centric models. Growth will be supported by rising retail investor participation, global market access, and increasing complexity in investing (e.g. ESG, alternative assets) that drive demand for advisory services. However, margins will remain under pressure from competition, regulatory risk, and rising costs (compliance, infrastructure). Employment growth in sales and advisory roles is forecast to remain modest (~3 % over a decade) , but roles requiring higher technical, analytical, and digital skills will see stronger demand.

