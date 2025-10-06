SproutEd Announces CLE Course with Chaz Roberts: How to Bootstrap a Law Practice You’re Proud Of

Attorney Chaz Roberts shares practical, debt-free strategies to help lawyers build sustainable, client-centered law practices grounded in ethics, authenticity, and long-term success.

Chattanooga, TN, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education for the Next Generation™, is proud to announce its upcoming course, How to Bootstrap a Law Practice You’re Proud Of, taught by Louisiana-based attorney Chaz Roberts. The course will be held November 5, 2025 and offers 1.0 MCLE credit.

Launching and sustaining a successful law practice doesn’t have to come with massive overhead or burnout. In this practical and motivational session, Chaz Roberts reveals how he built a thriving firm from a laptop and spare bedroom—without debt or gimmicks. Through authentic marketing, client-first service, and sustainable daily habits, Roberts equips attorneys with the tools to create a practice defined by purpose, professionalism, and integrity.

Participants will learn how to:

  • Build a thriving practice with minimal startup costs

  • Apply ethical and authentic marketing strategies

  • Strengthen client relationships and community ties

  • Avoid common business and ethical pitfalls

  • Balance professional excellence with personal well-being

By the end of the course, attorneys will be ready to design a practice they’re proud of—one that reflects their values, serves their clients well, and supports long-term fulfillment.

About the Instructor
Chaz Roberts is a Lafayette-based personal injury attorney and owner of Chaz Roberts Law, LLC. Licensed in Louisiana since 2009, he founded his firm in 2010 and has since earned recognition as one of the state’s top attorneys, including multiple Super Lawyers honors from 2023 through 2025. A graduate of Louisiana State University and the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Roberts is known for his compassionate, client-first approach and dedication to community service. Beyond the courtroom, he’s a marathoner, amateur boxer, and devoted husband and father.

About SproutEd
SproutEd is redefining Continuing Legal Education with modern, accredited courses designed to help attorneys not only meet their CLE requirements but also grow their careers. Focused on accessibility, impact, and practical learning, SproutEd delivers education built for today’s legal professionals.

Register Today
Attorneys and legal professionals can register for How to Bootstrap a Law Practice You’re Proud Of at:
https://www.sprouteducation.com/courses/how-to-bootstrap-a-law-practice-youre-proud-of/

