Attorney Wellness and Practice Excellence with Dieter Clauss Launches December 8, 2025

Chattanooga, TN, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education for the Next Generation™, is proud to announce the upcoming release of Attorney Wellness and Practice Excellence, an innovative CLE course on December 8, 2025 taught by legal risk and professional liability expert Dieter Clauss.

Attorneys perform at their best when they balance personal well-being with professional excellence. In this course, Clauss shares actionable strategies for reducing burnout, improving decision-making, and creating sustainable habits that enhance ethical practice and client service—ultimately supporting long-term success in the legal profession.

By the end of this 1.0 MCLE credit course, participants will be able to:

Recognize how wellness impacts competence and ethics

Identify risks of impairment and burnout

Apply strategies for stress management and focus

Evaluate practice systems to reduce professional risk

Strengthen accountability and supportive firm cultures

About the Instructor:

Dieter Clauss is Vice President of Clauss & Co., Inc., where he leads the professional liability program for Lawyers Insurance Group. He specializes in advising law firms on risk management, professional responsibility, and malpractice coverage—helping legal professionals safeguard their practices while meeting client and ethical obligations. Before joining Clauss, he worked in commercial underwriting at RT Specialty. A graduate of Cazenovia College and Villanova’s School of Business, Clauss combines industry expertise with a passion for promoting wellness, ethics, and sustainability in the legal profession.

For more information or to enroll, visit https://www.sprouteducation.com/courses/attorney-wellness-and-practice-excellence/ or sprouteducation.com