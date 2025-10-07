Mannequin Market 2030: How Inclusivity is Boosting Mannequin Sales

The global mannequin market was valued at USD 5,174.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10,612.1 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by the ongoing expansion of the worldwide retail sector and the flourishing fashion industry, both of which increase the demand for mannequins as essential fixtures in physical retail spaces.

Moreover, evolving store designs and a focus on experiential shopping experiences require mannequins that are both innovative and visually appealing, further propelling market growth. The mannequin industry is experiencing a transformation, moving beyond simple fashion display tools to become key elements in brand storytelling and customer engagement. Initially used purely for showcasing apparel, mannequins now help retailers express brand identity and foster customer loyalty. As a result, there is a rising demand for mannequins that reflect diverse body types, offering more realistic and inclusive representations that enhance the shopper’s experience.

Mannequins are crucial in retail as they attract consumers and improve apparel sales rates by providing visual styling cues, demonstrating outfit combinations, and allowing shoppers to imagine how clothing fits without physical trials. In response to growing awareness around body diversity, retailers are incorporating a wider range of mannequin types to appeal to a broader customer base.

International trade in mannequins is also positively impacting market growth. Between 2020 and 2021, exports of mannequins rose by 35.1%, with China leading as the top exporter, followed by Italy, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. The United States is the largest importer, with Japan, Malaysia, Germany, and France also key importers. The thriving global fashion industry continues to support this trade, and retailers are investing heavily in visual merchandising tools like mannequins. For example, Target has allocated considerable store space to mannequins, signaling a commitment to enhancing merchandising strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe accounted for over 26% of the global market revenue in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Fiberglass mannequins held a 67.9% revenue share by material type in 2024.

Women’s mannequins accounted for 57% of sales by type in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 5,174.9 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10,612.1 million

CAGR (2025-2030): 12.8%

Europe was the largest regional market in 2024.

Competitive Landscape:

The mannequin market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive. Leading companies leverage acquisitions and product innovations to maintain market positioning. For instance, Bonaveri, a key player, launched a new mannequin collection inspired by the 1960s British icon Twiggy in 2020, following its acquisition of the Adel Rootstein brand in 2019. This realistic collection, showcased at the Euroshop retail fair in Düsseldorf, reflects the aesthetics and proportions of the famous model, highlighting the trend toward culturally relevant and lifelike mannequins.

Leading Companies in the Market:

Bonaveri

Cofrad

Genesis Display GmbH

Hans Boodt Mannequins

Noa Brands

Bonami BV

Mondo Mannequins

Manex USA

La Rosa srl

Bernstein Display

Conclusion

The global mannequin market is set for robust growth driven by the expanding retail and fashion industries, shifting consumer preferences towards experiential shopping, and increasing demand for diverse and realistic mannequin representations. Innovation in design and materials, coupled with rising international trade, particularly led by China and key European markets, positions the mannequin industry for significant expansion. Retailers’ strategic investments in mannequins as powerful visual merchandising tools underscore their evolving role beyond simple displays to key brand communication assets, fostering stronger customer connections and boosting apparel sales worldwide.