Berd & Klauss, PLLC, Advises Employers and Visa Applicants on New $100,000 H-1B Petition Fee

New York, NY, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a leading immigration law firm in New York City, today issued guidance on the recent presidential proclamation requiring a $100,000 filing fee for new H-1B visa petitions. Announced on September 19, 2025, the policy is one of the most sweeping changes in the history of the program, which has long served as a key pathway for high-skilled foreign professionals to work in the United States.

Current H-1B holders, renewals, including current extensions, are not affected by the new law, but it does apply to all new H-1B applications submitted by businesses. The extra price is anticipated to change recruiting practices across businesses, even though the government has stated that exceptions could be permitted in situations when the national interest of the United States is at risk.

Industry and Client Impact

For decades, the H-1B program has been central to U.S. innovation and business competitiveness. Sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and research have consistently relied on global talent to address critical skill gaps. With the new $100,000 fee, companies, particularly small and mid-sized businesses, face significant financial pressure that could deter sponsorship.

“This is an unprecedented development that will directly affect employers and prospective visa holders alike,” said Alex Berd, Co-Founder of Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “Our role is to help clients adapt quickly, explore available options, and remain compliant under the new framework.”

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is providing dedicated support to help businesses and professionals navigate these changes, including:

Case Evaluations: Reviewing pending and upcoming filings.

Reviewing pending and upcoming filings. Compliance Guidance: Ensuring adherence to Department of Labor and DHS standards.

Ensuring adherence to Department of Labor and DHS standards. Waiver Strategy: Advising on national-interest exemptions.

Advising on national-interest exemptions. Long-Term Planning: Assisting with alternative visa options and workforce strategies.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

