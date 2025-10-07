Ansys and Maker Bhavan Foundation Partner to Empower Tier-2 Engineering Colleges with World-Class Simulation Tools

NEW YORK, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Ansys, now part of Synopsys, and U.S.-based non-profit Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF) have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen STEM education in India. The collaboration will provide engineering students in MBF-supported makerspaces called Tinkerers’ Labs with access to cutting-edge simulation tools from Synopsys’ Simulation and Analysis portfolio, enabling them to learn, build, and innovate at par with their peers in top-tier institutions.

This initiative helps ensure that the many engineering students studying at tier-2 colleges have the resources they need for career success. Through the Synopsys-MBF Simulation Education Program, students and faculty at up to six selected institutions will receive academic teaching licenses for Ansys’ multiphysics simulation solutions and access to the Ansys Learning Hub.

“This collaboration levels the playing field for students who might otherwise be overlooked,” said Damayanti Bhattacharya, CEO, Maker Bhavan Foundation. “Each lab equipped with world-class tools is a promise to these young engineers that innovation has no boundaries of geography or privilege.”

As part of the agreement, Ansys will also provide technical mentorship, coordinate hackathons and workshops, and support faculty and student training. MBF will act as the bridge between institutions and Synopsys, ensuring effective use of the tools and tracking learning outcomes.

“We are proud to partner with MBF in building a strong talent pipeline for the future,” said, Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, India and Japan, at Ansys, part of Synopsys. “By bringing global technology to local classrooms, we are empowering students in India to innovate and solve real-world problems.”

This one-year collaboration marks the beginning of a larger vision. If successful, MBF and Synopsys plan to extend the partnership to additional institutions and multi-year engagements, amplifying the impact on India’s innovation ecosystem.

About Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF)

Maker Bhavan Foundation works with higher education institutions in India to build cutting-edge maker spaces within Indian universities, deliver immersive project-based learning experiences, and facilitate industry collaborations to cultivate the next generation of engineers who can translate ideas into tangible, innovative solutions for real-world challenges.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

