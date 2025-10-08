Handyman App Like Uber Launches Enhanced Features for Effortless Home Service Management

NEW YORK, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App, a leading provider of on-demand app solutions, has announced the launch of its newly enhanced Handyman App Like Uber, designed to deliver seamless home service experiences for customers, service providers, and administrators. This latest update positions the platform as a comprehensive solution for the on-demand home services industry, combining convenience, efficiency, and transparency.

The upgraded app introduces advanced features across the Customer App, Provider App, Admin Web Panel, and Provider Web Panel, ensuring a smooth and integrated experience for all stakeholders. With real-time tracking, multiple payment options, schedule management, and robust admin controls, Gojek Clone App empowers users and professionals to access, manage, and deliver home services effortlessly.

Key Features of the Customer App in Our Handyman App Like Uber

The customer app has been redesigned to provide flexibility, ease of use, and enhanced engagement:

Social Login: Customers can quickly sign in via Facebook, Google, or email. This eliminates time-consuming registration and makes the onboarding process effortless.



Schedule Booking: Users have the flexibility to book handyman services instantly or schedule appointments for a future date and time, ensuring convenience and planning according to their availability.



Easy Payment: Multiple payment methods are supported, including cash, credit cards, and wallet payments, offering secure and hassle-free transactions.



Real-Time Tracking: Users can track the location of their handyman in real time, providing transparency and peace of mind while waiting for the service.



Offers & Discounts: Customers can apply promotional codes, discounts, and loyalty rewards to reduce the cost of services, encouraging repeat bookings.



Review & Rating: After service completion, users can provide ratings and feedback, helping maintain service quality and allowing other customers to make informed decisions.

These features ensure a smooth and reliable experience, making home services more accessible and trustworthy for end-users.

Key Features of the Provider App in Our Handyman App Like Uber

The provider app empowers service professionals with tools that streamline daily operations and enhance earnings:

Registration: Handyman professionals can register on the app by submitting basic details like name, email, and contact information, making onboarding fast and simple.



Manage Service: Professionals can select and manage the types of services they offer, such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, or cleaning, allowing them to customize their offerings.



Profile Management: Providers can update essential profile details, including location, service radius, and profile picture, which helps attract more customers and build credibility.



Manage Requests: Service requests can be accepted or rejected with a single tap, allowing providers to efficiently manage their availability and workload.



View Earnings: Professionals can track their income with detailed reports of completed, pending, and canceled service requests, providing transparency and better financial management.



On/Off Status: After approval by the admin, providers can toggle their availability on or off, giving them control over when they accept service requests.

These features ensure that service providers have all the tools they need to operate efficiently while improving customer satisfaction.

Key Features of the Super Admin Web Panel in Our Handyman App Like Uber

The admin web panel provides centralized control over the platform, enabling smooth operations and better decision-making:

Dashboard: A real-time view of total service requests, revenue, new users, and all handyman activities, helping admins monitor platform performance.



Manage User/Provider: Admins can view and manage detailed information of both customers and service providers, including status, verification, and profile updates.



Promo Code Management: Admins can create, modify, and track promotional offers, including offer type, value, usage limits, and expiration, enabling targeted marketing campaigns.



Payment Settings: Admins can manage commissions, tax percentages, and payment methods, ensuring accurate financial management.



Notification System: Send mass notifications or announcements to users and service providers to keep everyone informed and engaged.



Rating & Review Monitoring: Admins can view all reviews and ratings to evaluate service quality, identify issues, and take corrective measures.

The admin panel ensures operational transparency and gives administrators the tools to maintain high standards across the platform.

Key Features of the Provider Web Panel in Our Handyman App Like Uber

The provider web panel helps service professionals manage operations efficiently while supporting growth:

User-Friendly Interface: The panel’s intuitive design allows providers to navigate and manage services easily without technical difficulties.



Multi-Service Categories: Providers can manage multiple service types on a single platform, from plumbing to cleaning, improving their ability to meet diverse customer needs.



Multi-Language & Currency Support: Expand globally with support for different languages and currencies, allowing providers to serve a wider customer base.



Schedule Bookings: Providers can plan and manage upcoming service requests, improving efficiency and time management.

These features combine to offer a complete, scalable solution for modern home service businesses.

The enhanced Handyman App Like Uber sets a new standard in the on-demand home services industry. With advanced features for customers, service providers, and administrators, the platform ensures seamless bookings, efficient service management, and complete transparency. This launch highlights the potential of innovative, user-friendly, and scalable solutions to transform how home services are delivered and managed.