ODM Public School Launches Exclusive Prodigy Program for Next-Gen Academic Leaders

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ —ODM Public School has unveiled its exclusive Prodigy Program, a prestigious initiative designed to discover, nurture, and empower the brightest young minds. Targeted at students in Grade VIII and Grade X, the program offers a meticulously curated curriculum that prepares participants to excel in both rigorous school academics and India’s most competitive entrance examinations, including JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET, and IPM.

The Prodigy Program provides a 4-year integrated curriculum (Class IX–XII) and a 2-year focused curriculum (Class XI–XII). Students benefit from personalised guidance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Mental Aptitude (PCMB + MAT), while commerce aspirants receive intensive training in Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning.

The program is offered across multiple campuses of ODM Educational Group in Bhubaneswar, Gurgaon, Ranchi, Angul, and Durgapur, providing students nationwide access to this elite platform. The curriculum emphasises analytical thinking, problem-solving, and mental agility, equipping students to thrive not only in competitive exams but also in higher education and future career paths.

Remarking on the launch, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated, “The Prodigy Program represents our commitment to nurturing exceptional talent. It provides students with a competitive and inspiring environment that challenges them to achieve academic excellence and top All-India Ranks in national-level entrance examinations.”

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Public School, added, “Our vision with the Prodigy Program is to identify and mentor India’s brightest students early. Through structured guidance, expert faculty, and a competitive yet nurturing environment, we aim to equip our students to achieve extraordinary success in academics and beyond.

With its exclusive and rigorous framework, the ODM Prodigy Program sets a new benchmark for academic excellence among CBSE schools in Bhubaneswar. It combines holistic learning, skill development, and competitive exam preparation, ensuring students are well-prepared to excel in national-level examinations and emerge as future leaders in their fields.

This initiative reinforces ODM Educational Group’s position as a leader in nurturing young talent and highlights ODM Public School’s commitment to providing world-class education. By offering innovative teaching methods, expert mentorship, and a supportive environment, the program is poised to help students achieve exceptional outcomes both nationally and globally.