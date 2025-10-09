Needles Market 2030: Emerging Trends in Hypodermic Needles

Global Needles Market Overview

The global needles market was valued at USD 8.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. A major contributor to this growth is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which increases the demand for vaccinations, blood sampling, and injection-based therapies.

Alongside this, the global geriatric population is expanding, and there is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and self-administration of medications. These trends are accelerating the need for various types of medical needles. The increasing global cancer burden also plays a significant role. According to the Pan American Health Organization, cancer cases are expected to rise by nearly 60% over the next two decades, reaching approximately 30 million newly diagnosed cases by 2040. Needles are essential tools for procedures such as biopsies, radiofrequency ablation (RFA), intralesional chemotherapy, acupuncture, and general injection therapies.

The global rise in injectable medications is driven by a higher incidence of chronic illnesses, a need for targeted treatments, and the convenience and speed of injectable drug administration, particularly during emergencies. The diabetes epidemic is a significant growth factor; according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 422 million people globally are living with diabetes, many of whom rely on daily insulin injections.

Moreover, global vaccination initiatives led by organizations such as the WHO, UNICEF, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are boosting demand. Vaccines remain one of the most cost-effective public health tools, and the expansion of immunization programs is directly influencing the growth of the needles market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest share of the global needles market, accounting for 34.9% of revenue in 2023.

Within the region, the U.S. dominated and generated the highest market share in 2023.

By type, conventional needles led the market with a 71.8% revenue share in 2023.

Based on product, pen needles represented the largest share of revenue in 2023.

By raw material, stainless steel remained the most commonly used material in needle manufacturing in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2023 Market Size: USD 8.37 Billion

USD 8.37 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.19 Billion

USD 20.19 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 6.6%

6.6% Largest Region (2023): Europe

Europe Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global needles market is highly competitive, with leading companies focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, R&D investment, and geographic expansion to secure their market positions.

Company Highlights:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) is a major player known for its broad portfolio of syringes and needles, including injection syringes, prefilled saline flush syringes, and specialized products like the BD Flu+ Syringe with cannula and BD SoloShot Mini Syringe. The company emphasizes healthcare safety and cutting-edge technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a leader in life sciences and healthcare, provides research and diagnostic equipment, including Nunc Disposable Loops and Needles, Remel Inoculating Needles, and Manual GC Syringes, strengthening its footprint in both the clinical and laboratory segments.

Key Players in the Global Needles Market

These companies collectively dominate market share and influence industry trends:

BD

Stryker

Medtronic

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

ICU Medical, Inc. (Smiths Medical, Inc.)

Hilgenberg GmbH

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Conclusion

The global needles market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing reliance on injectable therapies for effective and rapid treatment outcomes. The projected CAGR of 6.6% through 2030 reflects sustained demand, particularly in light of expanding vaccination programs, greater availability of self-administered treatments, and technological advancements in needle safety and design.

Europe continues to lead in market share, while Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Leading companies such as BD, Thermo Fisher, and Medtronic are expected to shape the future of this market through innovation and global expansion.

As healthcare systems globally focus on improving access to treatments, diagnostic accuracy, and immunization coverage, the needles market is set to play an increasingly vital role in modern medical practices.