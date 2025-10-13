Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyurethane Resin in the Global Composite Market to Reach $197 million by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-10-13 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyurethane resin in the global composite market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, and other industries. The global polyurethane resin in the global composite market is expected to reach an estimated $197 million by 2031 from $161.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and growing acceptance of polyurethane resin in the global composite industry in wind blade application due to its fast curing and good flow ability as compared to epoxy resin.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyurethane resin in the global composite market to 2030 by end use (transportation, construction, and others), application (doors, load floors, cross arms, manhole covers, sunshades, door panels, side panels, utility poles, wind energy, windows, and others), manufacturing process (pultrusion, injection molding, reinforced reaction injection molding, resin transfer molding, filament winding, and spray up process), fiber type (chopped and roving), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of light weight material to increase fuel economy.

Pultrusion will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pultruded products, such as wind turbine spar caps, cladding panels, window frame, door and load floor. Resin transfer molding is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to higher acceptance level of polyurethane composites materials and growth in automotive industry. ROW is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

BASF, Covestro, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are the major suppliers in the polyurethane resin in the global composite market.

