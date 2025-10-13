PPG Biosensors Market Expands with Growing Wearable Device Adoption

In 2022, the global photoplethysmography (PPG) biosensors market was valued at USD 416.80 million. It is projected to rise to USD 966.18 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% over the period from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of PPG as an alternative method for heart rate monitoring has been driven by its user comfort, low cost, and ease of integration into wearable and portable devices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance and Growth: North America held a dominant position in 2022, accounting for 39.9% of the market share. Over the forecast period, it is expected to maintain strong growth at around 11.8% CAGR. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during 2023–2030.

Product-wise Trends: Smartwatches were the product segment with the largest share in 2022, making up 43% of the market. This segment is also expected to see substantial growth in the coming years. Other product types in the market include pulse oximeters, smart wristbands, and “others” such as rings or patches.

Application-wise Trends: Heart rate monitoring accounted for the largest application segment in 2022, with 40.1% of the market. Other application areas include blood-oxygen saturation, blood pressure, respiration/sleep monitoring, and similar uses. These applications benefit from the non-invasive attributes of PPG, its capacity for continuous monitoring, and advances in signal processing.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 416.80 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 966.18 million

CAGR (2023–2030): 11.6%

The forecast indicates strong upward momentum. North America remains the leading region by revenue, while Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Key drivers include rising incidence of cardiovascular disease, a growing geriatric population, and heightened demand for wearable health-monitoring devices that can measure metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and more. PPG sensors are non-invasive, low cost, and can be integrated into diverse form factors – from watches and rings to patches and earbuds. The global health crises, especially COVID-19, accelerated interest in remote monitoring and non-contact or minimally contact devices for diagnostics and wellness tracking.

Order a free sample PDF of the PPG Biosensors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in the market are pursuing strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions to solidify their presence. For example, in August 2020, Valencell introduced a calibration-free blood pressure sensor system combining PPG with inertial sensors for wearables. In November 2020, Realme unveiled the Realme Watch S, integrating both a PPG sensor and a SpO₂ sensor.

Other major brands like Apple, Fitbit, Realme, and Samsung are also active, particularly in the wearable smart device segment where PPG technologies are being embedded to measure heart rate, SpO₂, and related physiological signals.

Key Companies List

Valencell, Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories

Mediatek

ams AG

Conclusion

The PPG biosensors market is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to more than double in value from 2022 to 2030 driven by technological innovation, increasing health awareness, and demand for wearable wellness devices. North America leads the market currently, but Asia Pacific is poised to grow most rapidly over the next several years. Smartwatches dominate among product types, and heart rate monitoring remains the top application. Key companies are expanding through partnerships, product development, and innovation to cater to consumers and healthcare needs. The combination of non-invasiveness, affordability, and versatility of PPG technology makes it a strong candidate to play a significant role in the future of continuous, remote, wearable health monitoring.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.