Consumer Robotics Market 2030: The Future of Home Automation

The global consumer robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 40.15 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by a convergence of technological innovation, shifting consumer preferences, and rising demand for automation in everyday life.

As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies evolve, consumer robots are becoming more intelligent, responsive, and capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human intervention. This has led to a surge in adoption across households, where robotic vacuum cleaners, personal assistants, and entertainment robots are increasingly viewed as essential tools for convenience and efficiency.

The proliferation of smart home ecosystems has further accelerated market growth, with consumer robots now integrating seamlessly with connected devices through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This connectivity enables enhanced functionality, such as voice-controlled operations, remote monitoring, and personalized user experiences. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and urbanization in emerging economies have expanded the market’s reach, making robotic solutions more accessible to a broader demographic.

Another significant driver is the growing need for assistive technologies in aging populations. Social and companion robots designed for elderly care and health monitoring are gaining traction, offering emotional support and practical assistance. These developments and increased investment in robotics startups and R&D foster a dynamic and competitive landscape.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By mode, semi-autonomous segment captured the highest revenue share of over 53% in 2024.

By connectivity, the Wi-Fi segment captured the highest revenue share in 2024.

The consumer robotics market in North America generated the highest revenue share, accounting for over 35% in 2024.

The U.S. consumer robotics market held a dominant position in 2024 In the U.S.

