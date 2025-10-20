2025’s Jewellery & Watch Show Highlights Top Sustainable Jewellery Trends Within Its First-Ever Sustainable Jewellery Zone

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — The 32nd edition of Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), organised by RX, running from 12 to 16 November 2025, at ADNEC, introduces 2025’s top sustainable jewellery trends within its first-ever Sustainable Jewellery Zone dedicated to eco-conscious design and responsible luxury.

Jewellery in 2025 is taking a greener path, with sustainability at the heart of the year’s biggest trends. From recycled gold and silver to lab-grown diamonds and responsibly sourced gemstones, designers are reshaping luxury with conscience. Consumers are demanding transparency, eager to know the story behind each piece, while timeless minimalist styles continue to appeal for their versatility. At the same time, bolder looks are making their mark – think vibrant colours, textured finishes and creative material mixes – offering a playful contrast. Add to that a wave of personalised designs, and 2025 promises jewellery that is not only sustainable, but also deeply individual.

This year, The Sustainable Jewellery Zone at JWS brings together an assembly of brands prioritising ethical and sustainable practices. Exhibitors in the Sustainable Jewellery Zone include: The Diamond Garden which champions their lab-grown diamonds at “revolutionary prices.” Jama Jewels DMCC, which offers elegantly designed jewellery with lab-grown diamond pieces across rings, necklaces and more, positioning its collection as conflict-free and eco-conscious. AVP Star, Forevery FZO, Vithal Jewellery Trading LLC, Amaar Jewels LLC, Amaraa DMCC, and Carat Craft Jewellery Trading LLC join the show with their own design technical capabilities and design.

Together, these brands illustrate how lab-grown diamonds, recycled metals, transparent material sourcing, and advanced manufacturing techniques are converging in modern fine jewellery. In doing so, JWS 2025 reaffirms its positions as a driver of positive change and as a destination for fine craftsmanship.

The debut of the Sustainable Jewellery Zone reflects on the UAE’s sustainability agenda and provides an ideal platform to show case how Abu Dhabi, and the Middle East, is emerging as a global hub for creativity and luxury.

Combining beauty with purpose, the Sustainable Jewellery Zone responds to the demands of modern consumers who seek transparency and authenticity in their purchases. Here, visitors can browse collections created with low-impact, ethical practices.

Commenting on the debut of the Sustainable Jewellery Zone, May Ismail, Event Manager at RX-ME, said: “By introducing the Sustainable Jewellery Zone, JWS is turning ambition into reality by supporting exhibitors who use low-impact, ethical practices in line with the UAE’s sustainability goals. As the Middle East is becoming a global hub for creativity and luxury, we believe that our region can be a leader in driving conversations towards responsible luxury. Simultaneously, the luxury market is witnessing a shift in consumer demand, where buyers expect integrity and transparency with every piece they purchase.”

With Abu Dhab establishing itself as a hub for luxury and creativity, the 2025 edition promises to once again deliver an unforgettable experience for jewellery lovers, collectors, and industry professionals alike.

Beside the debut of the Sustainable Jewellery Zone, JWS 2025 will include International Designer Gallery and Emirati Designer Gallery, Ebda’a Awards, to spotlight craftsmanship and elegant designs along with sustainability and responsible luxury.

JWS brings together more than 120 brands from up to 20 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Italy, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey.

Visitors can now register for JWS 2025 at https://register.jws.ae/reg-start.aspx?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=2025_press_releases&utm_content=&utm_term=